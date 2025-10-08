No. 2 MSU Hockey Readies for Season Opener vs. New Hampshire
The path to a national title is near for the 2025-26 Michigan State hockey team. The second-ranked Spartans have won back-to-back Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships, but head coach Adam Nightingale hasn't been able to take the program to a Frozen Four or beyond yet.
- "I can say that no one has a higher expectation than the guys in our (locker) room," Nightingale said Tuesday. "I get it. Everyone around us is excited about our program and the direction of it. There's pressure that comes with that, but that's how you want it to be. You've got to earn that pressure, and I feel like our group's done that."
Michigan State has won three national championships in its history, the last coming in 2007. That year is still the program's most recent Frozen Four appearance, as well.
College hockey season officially began last week, but MSU opted to play an exhibition against Windsor last Friday. Michigan State won, 4-0.
The First Series
The Spartans' season will officially open on Thursday against the New Hampshire Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on B1G+. MSU and UNH will do it again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on B1G+, as well.
MSU certainly has the more talented roster loaded with NHL draft picks, but the Wildcats have a few guys who have been selected, too. New Hampshire's highest-drafted player is defenseman Oscar Plandowski, who was picked during the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.
Just five picks later, forward Cam MacDonald went in the same draft to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Forward Ryan MacPherson was a sixth-round pick (172nd overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023.
New Hampshire also competes in the Hockey East Conference, one of the best conferences in the sport. Six of the 11 schools in the conference with a men's hockey team are ranked in the top 20 on USCHO.com's weekly poll.
MSU's Youth
One big thing about Michigan State's roster is that it will be relying on a lot of younger guys to play substantial roles.
Two of the big additions are forwards Cayden Lindstrom and Porter Martone. Lindstrom was selected fourth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024. Martone, who will don the No. 22 that Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard wore, went fifth overall during the 2025 draft to Philadelphia.
MSU has also added forward Ryker Lee. He was chosen 26th overall by the Nashville Predators during the first round of the most recent draft.
The Spartans have 15 total NHL draft picks on their roster this year; 11 of them are either freshmen or sophomores.
- "Yes, we're young, but we've got to mature our game," Nightingale said about his team. "It's never going to be an excuse."
