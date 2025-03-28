MSU Hockey Could Be Getting Major Boost From NHL Prospect
Michigan State hockey has been on an upward trajectory since head coach Adam Nightingale took the helm just three short years ago.
Since then, future NHL prospects from far and wide have looked at MSU as a preferred destination to continue their development as they gear up for the next level. The Spartan coaching staff has deep ties to the USA Hockey National Development Team, which makes MSU a great landing spot.
There is a lot of speculation on the roster and the possible movement after the Spartans' exit from the NCAA Tournament. Who will leave, who will stay and who will the Spartans bring in from the outside?
A report by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic points to none other than Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom.
Lindstrom is a 6-foot-4 lefty forward who was drafted in the fourth round of last year's draft and has been courted by numerous NCAA College Hockey programs, including the nearby Ohio State Buckeyes. The idea of playing for Michigan State under this current staff seems to be extremely enticing.
Lindstrom is a Canadian-born player who was drafted No. 54 in the 2021 Western Hockey League draft in 2021 by the Medicine Hat Tigers.
In 99 games in the WHL, Lindstrom has accumulated 46 goals and 42 assists for a grand total of 88 points in his tenure. On the international stage, Lindstrom represented Team Canada in the 2022 U-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying 4 points, including two goals, as well as winning gold and notching 5 points in five games at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Head coach Adam Nightingale has done a tremendous job of setting a new culture and way of doing things within the program and utilizing the transfer portal to fill positions of need but still doing a great job of recruiting other ranks of hockey.
If Michigan State is able to land Lindstrom, he would be a plug-and-play guy and an immediate difference-maker. Much like the Spartans were able to do with someone like Charlie Stramel, who became the Spartans' top center after transferring from Wisconsin.
Nothing has been made official yet, but if all goes according to plan, Nightingale and the Michigan State staff will have themselves another tremendous talent to work with.
