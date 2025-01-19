WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Charlie Stramel Speaks After Win Over Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 1 Michigan State conquered No. 10 Michigan on Saturday night, redeeming its overtime loss to the Wolverines the night before.
The Spartans' 4-1 victory can be heavily credited to the play of junior forward Charlie Stramel, who earned the First Star of the game, scoring 3 points, including two goals.
Stramel addressed the media after his team's home win over its in-state rival on Saturday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: "Well, I thought it was a good game by us, good response, right? We obviously went down in their building; I liked us in the first period, I liked us for stretches of the second. I thought they did a great job hanging in there when we really pushed, and obviously, they tied it up and we go to overtime, and they end up winning the hockey game. And I thought we were a lot more determined offensively, I thought we played more on the inside tonight, and I thought the crowd was awesome. They were really into it. So, that was a good win for our program, and thankful to be part of the rivalry. I think that it's a blessing to -- it forces you to be better. And obviously, last night, we needed to be better, and I think that's what's special about this rivalry is it forces you and pushes you to improve your team and obviously, we've got some areas to improve, and I thought we did that tonight."
Q: How important was it to hold off Michigan early in the second period?
Nightingale: "Yeah, good job. I mean, that's why you've got a goalie, and that's Trey's [Augustine] job, and I thought we did a really good job of staying in our structure and keeping things to the outside. And if you look at high-danger chances, I thought we were able to limit -- you're not going to limit all of them if you're playing a good hockey team and they can tax you defensively, for sure, but yeah, I thought our guys kept their heads and kept things to the outside. And you're playing a good team, right? They're going to push and they got pride, but I liked our response in that way."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.