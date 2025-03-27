Previewing MSU Hockey's First-Round Opponent, Cornell
A national title is within sight for Michigan State hockey, which heads into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed.
The Spartans are fresh off of clinching their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title, which was just one goal when looking at the big picture.
Michigan State went on a historical run last year before coming up short when it was bested by Michigan in the quarterfinals of last year's tournament. On Thursday, it will have an opportunity to make it back to that round, where it will look to go further than before.
The quest begins with a meeting with Cornell in Toledo on Thursday. The Big Red are a team that certainly cannot be overlooked, as is the case for every team in this tournament.
They are ranked 16th in this week's USCHO Poll and just won the ECAC Tournament Championship, earning their second-straight Whitelaw Cup with their victory over Clarkson. It marked their sixth consecutive win.
Cornell possesses the 11th-best scoring defense in the country at 2.24 goals allowed per game, yet its offense doesn't pose as much of a concern as its 3.12 goals per game ranks 20th in the nation.
The program is led by sophomore forward Ryan Walsh, who has scored 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) on the year.
This team's greatest strength is its defense -- it allowed an average of just a goal per game in its five games of the ECAC Championship.
Cornell is, of course, coached by the legendary Mike Schafer, who will be coaching in his final NCAA Tournament, which surely adds to the magnitude of what is at stake for the Big Red.
"We're prepared and watching tape on them, for sure," said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "You can't control that side, the emotional side of it, and obviously, their team's responded really well.
"They've won a ton of hockey games down the stretch here, and to make it through the gauntlet there in the ECAC Tournament and win it to get in the tournament, so obviously, they're a really good hockey team. They had some injuries early and, I think, got some guys healthy.
"And they're going to be really well-coached, really well-prepared. There's not going to be easy ice. I think they're a team where if you're looking to get easy offense, it's not the night to be looking for it.
"So, this is going to test us big time. We're excited for it, and I think our team has played in a lot of different games against a lot of different opponents and different styles of play, but I know for sure their team will be jacked up, and they should be, right? Their coach has done a heck of a job and a great career.
"But I think our guys are going to be jacked up, too, right? They're excited about this opportunity to play, and they've earned it, and it will make for a great game."
Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.
