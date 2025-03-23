MSU's Howard Seals Double OT Victory in Big Ten Tournament Championship
Michigan State hockey's second-straight Big Ten Tournament title couldn't have been clinched in a more dramatic manner.
After taking a 2-0 lead against No. 3-seeded Ohio State, the No. 1-seeded Spartans looked like they were on their way to running away with it.
But the visiting Buckeyes had other ideas, and it would take two overtime periods for Michigan State to get the job done.
In the end, the Spartans prevailed in a thrilling 4-3 victory, thanks to a game-clinching goal from the Big Ten Player of the Year, junior forward Isaac Howard.
Howard finished with a hat trick in what was one of his best performances of the season.
Michigan State recorded 51 shots, while the Buckeyes ended up with 41. Spartan sophomore goaltender and Big Ten Goalie of the Year Trey Augustine made 38 saves, while Ohio State senior netminder Logan Terness made an astonishing 47 saves.
Ohio State couldn't stay out if penalty trouble in the first period, as Michigan State was granted four power plays. It was able to capitalize on two of them, as junior forward Karsen Dorwart and Howard both scored in a matter of 4 minutes, each assisting on the other's goal.
Graduate defenseman Nicklas Andrews also assisted on Dorwart's goal.
Just after the fourth power play, Ohio State was able to take advantage while transitioning to full strength as graduate forward Joe Dunlap found the back of the net to put the Buckeyes on the board with a bit over 2 minutes remaining in the first.
Michigan State would take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission,
The penalties slowed down in the second period, as just one was committed, this time by the Spartans. But their penalty kill was able to hold the Buckeyes.
The score would stay where it was the rest of the period.
It didn't take long for that to change after the second intermission, though, as Howard struck again less than a minute into the third. Michigan State would take a 3-1 lead with nearly an entire period to go.
Ohio State wasn't going to let up, however. With a bit over 7 minutes still to play, junior defenseman Damien Carfagna would send one between the pipes to make it a one-goal game again.
That would be the spark the Buckeyes needed, as less than 5 minutes later, a goal from graduate forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine would even the contest at 3-3 with 2:21 remaining.
The game would eventually go to overtime.
The two teams battled it out in the extra period, neither being able to capitalize on its opportunities. The best one was given to Ohio State when freshman forward Shane Vansaghi was called for hitting from behind, a penalty that very well could have been ruled a major.
The Spartans locked in and were able to shut down the Ohio State power play, keeping the period alive.
A little while later, Michigan State would get an almost equally promising opportunity as Howard broke away for a chance to best Terness one-on-one. Surprisingly, the conference's leading scorer was unable to seal the deal.
The contest would eventually see yet another overtime period.
It took 12 minutes and 39 seconds for something to finally give, but for the Spartans, it was worth it, as Howard finally ended what was an epic night of hockey.
The Spartans become the first team in Big Ten hockey history to win back-to-back conference regular season and conference tournament titles.
