Detroit Red Wings Sign Former Spartan Standout
Former Michigan State forward Mason Appleton is returning to the state of Michigan.
The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they have signed Appleton to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.9 million.
The veteran forward comes off his second stint with the Winnipeg Jets. He scored 22 points this past season, which followed a career 2023-24 campaign in which he scored 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) while playing in all 82 games.
Appleton was drafted by Winnipeg in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the offseason prior to his first year at Michigan State. He spent his first three seasons before being drafted by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft. Seattle then traded him to Winnipeg in March of 2022.
The veteran joins a Red Wings team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2016. While he probably won't be a first- or second-line player, he does bring postseason experience, having played in 32 playoff games. He's also proven to be durable in recent years.
Appleton played two seasons at Michigan State. He scored 22 points in his freshman season and led the team with 17 assists. He followed that up with an impressive sophomore campaign, leading the Spartans in goals, assists and points, with 12, 19 and 31, respectively.
Prior to Michigan State, Appleton played a season with the USCHL's Tri-City Storm. When he decided to go pro after his time in East Lansing, he spent some time with the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg's AHL affiliate.
Appleton would play 40 games for the Moose in 2018-19, his first active season with the Jets, and saw action in 36 games for Winnipeg. He posted 32 points for Manitoba that season.
Appleton won't have to travel too far to watch his alma mater play in what is expected to be another successful season with championship aspirations. Perhaps he'll even be able to attend the Spartans' annual "Duel in the D" against Michigan, depending on the Wings' schedule.
It should be a good year to be back in Michigan for the former Spartan forward.
