Spartan Hockey Will be Just Fine
The Michigan State Spartans suffered a tough recruiting loss this week when it lost out on top 2026 NHL prospect Gavin McKenna, who made the decision to join the Penn State Nittany Lions for his collegiate career.
They also suffered a major loss when reigning Hobey Baker Award-winner Isaac Howard was traded by the Tampa Bay Lightning and signed with the Edmonton Oilers.
Despite the losses, the Spartans are going to be just fine with their current roster. Even without McKenna and Howard, Augustine gives the Spartans a great chance three-peat as Big Ten champions and also contend for a national championship.
Yes, the Spartans lost a ton of key pieces from last year in Karsen Dorwart, Tanner Kelly, Joey Larson and Niklas Andrews. But they do return the reigning Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Trey Augustine, and have some great newcomers coming in as well.
McKenna would have been the final Infinity Stone to complete one of the most elite recruiting classes in recent history across college hockey. MSU has already added star forward Ryker Lee, a recent first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and center Cayden Lindstrom, another top prospect.
Two other incoming stars will help head coach Adam Nightingale. 2022 fourth-round draft pick junior defenseman Tyson Jugnauth (Seattle Kraken) and freshman forward Austin Baker add both depth and production. Baker is coming off a strong year in the USHL while Jugnauth transferred from Wisconsin.
If that is not enough, the Spartans gained another NHL prospect in center Mason West, who will join the program for the 2026 season. This program is set up for so much success over the next several seasons that losing out on McKenna does not make or break this team's ceiling to win a national title.
This year's team is certainly going to be a young crew but will have a strong set of veterans to guide them through the first few months of the season. This team is primed for a return year to the national tournament and possesses enough talent to win it all, even without McKenna and Howard's presence.
