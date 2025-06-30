Spartans' Lee Speaks at Post-Draft Presser
Michigan State Spartans incoming freshman forward Ryker Lee spoke at his opening press conference on Friday night after being selected No. 25 overall to the Nashville Predators in the 2025 NHL Draft. Lee is a special talent and will become a Sparta next year despite being drafted.
The USHL star posted 74 points (34 goals, 40 assists) in his rookie season in the USHL with the Madison Capitols. He earned Rookie of the Year in the best junior hockey league in the world, putting himself in a prime position to be a top pick. Nashville got one heck of a goal scorer.
"It's unbelievable, I think it's just such a great organization and I know it's a great city," Lee said. "I've been there and the jersey, I think looks pretty sweet too, so I'm excited."
When asked about what type of player the Predators will be getting, Lee was not shy in how he spoke on his game. The 6-1, 185-pound pure scorer has all the professional intangibles and the competitive fire that is going to keep him around the league for years to come.
"I'm a skilled, highly offensive, high IQ guy," Lee said. "I'm a playmaker, I shoot the puck too, score goals. So, [I] love to compete and love to win."
Lee is steadfast on becoming a Spartan next year, despite being a first-round selection. There is always somewhat of an uncertainty when players are drafted so high, but being just 18 years old, the wise decision would be to get his feet wet in the NCAA at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
"Yeah, I committed to Michigan State two years ago, and not really knowing when I'd go in [the draft] and just was the goal to have success this year and I had great coaches and teammates around me in Madison [that] allowed me to do that," Lee said. "So I'm going to Michigan State next year and I'm super excited to get on campus."
MSU hockey seeks to win a third consecutive Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles this year. They will have Lee and several other program-changing stars that will help them achieve those goals as well as that illustrious national championship. The season begins in early October.
