Spartans Goaltender Makes History For United States
Michigan State sophomore goaltender Trey Augustin made history this past weekend with a second-consecutive gold medal in the 2025 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship with a 4-3 comeback victory over Finland in overtime. He has put together quite the resume with another medal.
The Americans trailed 3-1 and rallied back to push the game to overtime. A game-winning goal from Boston College's Teddy Stiga scored eight minutes into the overtime period earned the win. Augustine and the United States were champions once more, beating some of the world's best.
After giving up three goals in the first two periods, Augustine put together a scoreless third period to push the game to the extra period, leading to the American victory. The Spartan goalie made 21 saves on 24 shots, saving all seven shots that he saw in the third period and overtime.
Augustine was the mainstay between the pipes for the United States the past three years and has now brought three medals back to the states in each of the three years that he played. A bronze medal in 2023, followed by two straight gold medals.
The win also marks Augustine's 11th victory, making him the winningest American goalie in history at the World Junior's. There simply is no better goalie in the country, from what Augustine has shown in the past three years, and the Spartans cannot wait to have him back this week.
This success is nothing new for Augustine as he had already led the United States to multiple medal games. He was a huge part of Michigan State's Big Ten regular season and tournament championships as a freshman last year. Not to mention helping them maintain a No. 1 ranked status.
The Spartans will have the week to relax after traveling to Chicago, Ill last weekend, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in overtime at the Frozen Confines at Wrigley Field. They will match up with Penn State (8-9-1) on Friday night on the road.
We will see if Augustine gets the nod or continues to rest up after another sensational performance for his country. The future Detroit Red Wing has put the entire country and a good portion of the globe on notice, and his name will be kept around for years to come in college and the pros.
