Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Previewing MSU Hockey's Road Series With Ohio State
No. 2 Michigan State hockey will be looking to build on its momentum from its home series against No. 4 Minnesota when it takes on Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday and Friday.
The Spartans swept the Buckeyes earlier this season when they hosted them at Munn Ice Arena in November in what was their first Big Ten series of the season.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis preview this week's series on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media on Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript from his press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: "It was a good weekend for our team, obviously, playing a really good team in Minnesota. I thought Friday, we did a heck of a job. Things got to go your way to score nine, and then to come back and play the way we did -- I know it was a tie, and we ended up getting the extra point in the shootout, but I thought we did a lot of really good things. And now, we're moving on to Ohio State and a team that's a really good hockey team, well-coached, really good at home, really good goaltending, and it will be a really good test for our group."
Q: Do you have an update on Red Savage?
Nightingale: "Yeah, so Red's going to be out for the year. At the end of the day, I respect what he was trying to do to continue to play, but he's going to be playing this game for a long time; he's got to get healthy here. So, he's going to be flying out and get some work done. So, we're going to miss him for sure. He's our captain and still can be our leader of our team. I think he's done a great job in the two years he's been here of helping us getting this thing going in the right direction, but I think he still is our leader, and we got a great leadership group that will do a great job. So, yeah, that's tough news, but that's the reality of any team sport, right? Injuries are part of it, unfortunately, and we got more than enough in our room to get the job done."
