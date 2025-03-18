MSU's Howard Captures Conference Player of the Year Award
The Michigan State Spartans knew it already, but can now officially say that they possess the No. 1 player in Big Ten hockey this season as junior forward Isaac Howard has been named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Well deserved for one of the best players in the entire nation.
After being named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in his sophomore season, Howard took the biggest stride of any Spartan, capturing the most illustrious award in Big Ten hockey. He has proven numerous times that he belongs on the biggest stage, delivering clutch goals and big-time assists.
Howard earned the Big Ten scoring champion award, posting 33 points in 24 conference games, cementing himself as the most productive skater on any Big Ten ice. In total this season, Howard has put up the fifth-most points in all of Division I with 24 goals and 23 assists (47 pts).
The Hudson, Wisc. native recently earned his 100th career point last Saturday with his game-winning goal to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Big Ten tournament semifinal in East Lansing. 100 points in three collegiate seasons is downright incredible.
Howard was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Draft and will surely translate his success from the collegiate level up to the pro's.
NHL Independent Correspondent Corey Long spoke with Howard regarding the impact that the Spartan program has had on him over the past two seasons. Howard transferred to East Lansing after spending his freshman season at Minnesota-Duluth.
"It's been great," Howard said at Tampa Bay development camp earlier this month. "I've learned so much being part of the Michigan State program. The guys there push you so hard and I learned a lot about myself, and it's made me a better player and a better teammate."
The Spartans have put together an unbelievable season, winning a second-straight Big Ten title, appearing in the conference tournament championship this Saturday, and currently sitting as the No. 1 team in the country. Howard was the catalyst and leader all year, leading this team to success.
