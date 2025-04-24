MSU Commit Named USHL Goalie of the Year Finalist
Michigan State hockey has a stacked group of newcomers coming in next season, adding to a roster that is already returning Isaac Howard and Trey Augustine.
One of the Spartans' top commits is Solleftea, Sweden native Melvin Strahl, an elite goaltender for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms, who will likely join the program for next season.
Strahl is up for a major award, as the USHL announced its three finalists for the league's goalie of the year on Wednesday, one of them being the Spartan commit.
Strahl broke his club's single-season record by a goalie, posting a 33-12-0-1 record on the year. He posted a goals-against average of 2.42 per game, which was the second-best mark in the league.
Strahl also earned four shutouts and a .903 save percentage.
He is up against Yan Shostak of the Lincoln Stars and Jan Spunar of the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The winner of the USHL Goaltender of the Year will be announced on Tuesday.
Strahl will likely be Michigan State's primary netminder once Augustine moves on to the next level, and who better to learn from and develop behind than one of college hockey's best?
Augustine recently decided to stay another season in East Lansing and wait to join the Detroit Red Wings, who selected him in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Strahl is also an NHL prospect, having been selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round of that same draft.
His commitment to the Spartans has become even more crucial with the departure of Luca Di Pasquo, who hit the transfer portal.
The future is bright for Michigan State hockey, which, of course, has taken a major turn under Adam Nightingale. The program comes off back-to-back Big Ten and regular season titles, with consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans fell short in both years, but with the squad that is set to take the ice next season, the bar is going to be an NCAA Championship, and there might not be a better opportunity for a while.
Strahl announced his commitment to Michigan State back in October.