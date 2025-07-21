REPORT: MSU to Secure Commitment from Top NHL Prospect
And just like that … the Michigan State Spartans are back in the mix.
It was a rough month for Michigan State hockey, taking blow after blow. In just one week, the program went from being viewed as a perennial powerhouse to “only” a great team that could contend, losing Gavin McKenna to Penn State and Isaac Howard to the NHL.
But fear not, because reinforcements are coming.
Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman is one of the most dialed-in figures in the sport, so when he reports something, it’s as close to a sure thing as it gets. According to Friedman, forward Porter Martone, recently drafted sixth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers, is expected to head to East Lansing to become a Spartan.
Martone had reportedly been weighing all of his options, with his primary goal being to reach the NHL as quickly as possible. But it was becoming clear that the OHL wasn’t cutting it anymore.
In his Draft-minus-1 season, Martone was already seen as destined for greatness. At one point, he was projected as a top-three pick in the NHL Draft, before names like Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa started climbing draft boards.
The following season, as captain of the Brampton Steelheads, Martone exploded for the type of production scouts were waiting for: 37 goals, 61 assists and 98 points, all in just 57 games.
He sees the game at an incredibly high level, often identifying plays others his age can’t even envision. Elite Prospects compared his style to Mikko Rantanen or Blake Wheeler in its draft guide, guys who not only rack up points but are also built like freight trains. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Martone’s combination of size and vision is rare.
It was obvious he had outgrown major junior hockey. And if he wasn’t quite ready to make the leap to the NHL, then college hockey, against older, stronger competition, was the next best developmental step.
Now, with Martone in the fold, Michigan State’s forward group becomes downright terrifying. He’ll be joining Shane Vansaghi, another freight-train forward who was also drafted by the Flyers, this time in the second round. He’ll also team up with top NHL prospect Cayden Lindstrom, the fourth overall pick by Columbus in 2024.
Several more of Martone’s draft classmates are MSU-bound as well, including first-rounder Ryker Lee (Nashville) and second-rounder Eric Nilson (Anaheim).
Losing Howard and McKenna was a major blow, no sugarcoating that. But Martone’s arrival more than offsets it. The Spartans aren’t backing down. And come season’s end, they’ll be right in the mix to remind everyone who the top program in college hockey really is.
