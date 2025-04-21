Howard, Augustine's Returns a Testament to MSU Culture
Both Isaac Howard and Trey Augustine's returns to Michigan State hockey came as a pleasant surprise for the fanbase.
Augustine had proven himself to be one of the best goalies in college hockey, while Howard, at the time, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which he, of course, would go on to win.
While both players could have decided to begin their next chapter, they each chose to stay and finish what was left unresolved.
Their decisions were a testament to Michigan State's culture.
Howard said he wouldn't have been surprised if he had been told a year ago that he and Augustine would be back this spring.
"I think that it just shows how much people care about this place and how this culture and guys want to be here, guys absolutely love to be here," Howard said.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale further highlighted that.
"I think just for our school in general, not necessarily me, but I think Michigan State's such a special place," Nightingale said. "Ike's talked about it, Trey's talked about it, just what it means to be a Spartan.
"I think all of it adds up to it, of their relationships with other athletes on campus. I think the fact that basketball and football include us and there is a relationship there, I think it makes the guys feel like [it's] special and feel like home.
"And I think that they know that they're getting pushed here and getting coached. We want to make sure that we're doing that. And I've said to those guys, though, 'Hey if you came into my office and said you want to sign here, I'll give you a big hug and drive you to the airport. If that's what you want to do. Whatever you do, you got to be both feet in on it.'
"But yeah, I think that's a great sign. Again, if you look back at the numbers, I think that's the seventh time here. And it wasn't a sales job or talking guys into it. They got to make the decison, because if we talk them into staying and they stay, it's not going to work.
"So, we're excited about them coming back, and I think they both are excited, too, because they know they got a lot to continue to work on."
