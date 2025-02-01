No. 2 Michigan State Rebounds With 4-1 Over No. 11 Ohio State to Split Road Series
No. 2 Michigan State avenged its loss from Friday with a 4-1 vanquishing of No. 11 Ohio State in the second game of the Spartans' trip to Columbus.
Game 1 of the series came down to the third period, but this time around, it was the second period that dictated the outcome of Saturday night's dual, as four of the five goals were scored between the two intermissions.
Each team had two power plays in the contest, but neither was able to capitalize on the opportunities.
Michigan State sophomore goalie Trey Augustine made 22 saves in the contest while Ohio State sophomore keeper Kristoffer Eberly made 25.
Neither team was able to get on the board in the first period. But it didn't take long for the scoring to get started after the first intermission.
Just as they did on Friday, the Spartans took the first lead, as senior forward Tanner Kelly sent one between the pipes less than 3 minutes into the second period. He was assisted by senior defenseman Tommy Männistö and junior forward Tiernan Shoudy.
Ohio State was quick to respond, though, as the Buckeyes less than 2 minutes later with a goal from freshman forward James Hong.
The two teams would be locked in a stalemate yet again before Michigan State junior forward Isaac Howard, the nation's leading point-scorer, gave the Spartans the lead again, scoring a goal at the 10:35 mark of the period.
Michigan State was able to pad its lead with another goal roughly 3 minutes later, this time from sophomore forward Gavin O'Connell, who was assisted by junior forward Joey Larson and sophomore defenseman Maxim Štrbák.
The Spartans would take that 3-1 advantage into the third.
Ohio State was unable to put any dent in Michigan State's lead, and the Spartans added one more goal, an empty-netter from junior forward Daniel Russell. He was assisted by junior forward Charlie Stramel.
Michigan State improves to 21-4-3 on the year. It will return home to face No. 13 Michigan at Munn Ice Arena on Friday before the in-state rivals head to Detroit for a matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
