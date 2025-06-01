REPORT: Spartans Hockey Earns Top Spot in Preseason Rankings
The Michigan State Spartans were one of the nation's top teams for the entirety of last season and are already beginning the 2025-26 campaign in the driver's seat once again. A recent preseason ranking has the Spartans atop the mountain, primed for another run at a national title.
College Puck NXT released its "NEVER Too Early 2025-26 NCAA Hockey power rankings," and placed the Spartans at No. 1 overall.
Other notable teams that come in just behind Michigan State are No. 2 Boston University, at No. 3, the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos, No. 5 features Penn State, and No. 8 is bitter rival, Michigan. The outlet is expecting a Big Ten-heavy top 10 this season.
The Spartans finished last season with a 26-7-4 record, capturing both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. They were bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the first round in a devastating upset loss to Cornell. They are hungry to bounce back with a deeper national run this year.
With two of the country's top players returning to East Lansing next season, it is a no-brainer that the Spartans are the preseason No. 1. Hobey Baker winning forward Isaac Howard is entering his senior season, while junior goaltender Trey Augustine returns after winning Big Ten Goaltender of the Year.
There is a lot to like about the Spartans next season, especially because they are bringing back so many productive pieces from last season. This upcoming team could certainly exceed the accolades that were met last season and some. Michigan State has become a powerhouse hockey program.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale is entering his third season at the helm of the program and has already hoisted several conference trophies, bringing the Spartans to the forefront of the Big Ten. The next step is truly being the No. 1 team in the nation and winning a national title.
The season does not begin until early October, and there is a lot of time for recruits to commit and transfer portal changes to be made, impacting the preseason rankings across the numerous publications. The Spartans hold steady right now, but a few moves in the future could change things.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.