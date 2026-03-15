MSU Hockey Falls to Buckeyes in OT of Big Ten Tourney Semifinal

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State hockey's reign in the Big Ten Tournament has come to a screeching halt.

The top-seeded Spartans were upset by No. 5 seed Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena on Saturday, falling in overtime, 3-2. OSU's Felix Caron rocketed a slap shot at 2:36 in the additional period to complete the upset, sending the Buckeyes to the title game against No. 2 seed Michigan.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State had MSU's number all season, for whatever reason. Michigan State ultimately had a 1-3-1 record on the season against the Buckeyes, who improved to 14-20-2 on the season with the win. The Spartans dropped to 25-8-2.

Instead of hosting the finals for a third straight year, MSU will have to wait and see where it ends up in the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be revealed next Sunday, March 22.

Quick Recap of Game

Michigan State's Maxim Strb‡k, left, looks to pass as Michigan's Garrett Schifsky defends during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU dominated the start of this game. The first five shots on net were off the sticks of Spartans, who were buzzing out of the gates in their first postseason game this season. That pressure they applied quickly paid off, as Shane Vansaghi put one home on a pass from Gavin O'Connell just 1:56 into the game.

The Buckeyes were able to withstand the fiery start from Michigan State, though. They evened the game up at 1-1 a little before the midway point of the first period, as first-liner Jake Karabela forced an MSU turnover in its defensive zone, which he quickly followed with a pass to the slot for Riley Thompson, who got it past Trey Augustine in net for the goal.

Michigan State's Shane Vansaghi, left, looks to kick out the puck against Michigan during the second period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State then got the lead early in the second. It got a power play opportunity after Daniel Russell committed a tripping penalty right after the period's opening face-off. Karabela took advantage at 1:33 in the second to give the road team the advantage.

Later on in the period, though, a Buckeye penalty cost them. Porter Martone equalized the game at 2-2 while the Spartans were on a power play following a high-sticking call on OSU's Adam Eisele. That tied score carried over into the third.

Michigan State forward Porter Martone (22) celebrates scoring a goal against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Understandably, things were tense for that final period. MSU got a big penalty kill to start the third, and then both teams continued to search for that go-ahead goal. Most of the best chances after the initial Ohio State power play went to Michigan State, but Buckeye goalie Kristoffer Eberly made a couple of big saves to keep things tied.

Time kept ticking down lower and lower. Eight minutes... seven minutes... six minutes... five... Neither team had jumped out ahead still. Every shot and decision felt more and more consequential, as the probability of any would-be goal being the difference increased. The Spartans were still the team applying the most pressure, but this game needed more time to determine a winner.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine catches a Minnesota shot during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't long into overtime before it was decided. OSU's Caron whacked that slap shot past Augustine not very long into the additional period. That sent the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Tournament final against Michigan.