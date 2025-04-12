Three Spartans Earn All-American Honors
The Michigan State Spartans saw three of their star players from this past season receive All-American honors, as announced by the American Coaches Hockey Association on Friday. With one of the best teams in the country this past season, all three Spartans were extremely deserving.
Spartan sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine and junior forward Isaac Howard were named first-team All-Americans while junior defenseman Matt Basgall was a second-team All-American selection. It is the first time the Spartans have had multiple honorees since 1999.
Augustine, who took home the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Award and a Richter Finalist, was a shoo-in fit for a First Team honor. He led the Big Ten in conference wins (19), finishing with a 28-10 overall record, ranked 14th in the nation in save percentage (.924) and 15th in goals against (2.08).
Howard was recently named the winner of the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player in the country this season. He was another obvious First Team choice as he had the best year of his career, scoring 38 goals with 41 assists for 79 points in 55 games.
Howard previously announced that he will be returning to East Lansing for his senior year and is seeking redemption for a national title. He has helped bring the Spartan program back-to-back seasons with Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. He will go down as a historic Spartan.
For Basgall, he was the centerpiece of one of the best defensive units in the country. Michigan State allowed an average goals against of 2.08 which led the Big Ten and was sixth-best in the country.
The third-year Spartan posted a career year, netting six goals and dishing 35 assists, career-highs in both stats. He finished fourth on the team in points (41) while earning a +9 plus/minus and blocking 45 shots in 55 games.
This Spartan squad was a special one. Despite not earning a Frozen Four appearance, Michigan State took home a pair of Big Ten titles while earning several personal accolades for much of the team. They have also seen several players graduate to the professional ranks in the past two weeks.
