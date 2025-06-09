Spartan Commit Talks MSU, More at NHL Draft Combine
Michigan State commit and USHL Rookie of the Year Ryker Lee spoke at this past weekend's NHL Draft Combine, giving his thoughts on his first season in the United States Hockey League and the expectations he has entering his freshman season with the Spartans.
Lee had great things to say about his experiences in the combine so far and how ready he is to get to East Lansing.
"I think it's been really cool; the interviews have been super fun, just talking to teams, talking hockey, and then obviously, the testing, you've been looking forward to it for a while," Lee said. It was a really, really fun experience. I think I did better than I thought I was going to do, if I'm being honest."
Lee feels he is ready to compete at Michigan State, a program that has championship aspirations.
"I'm going to Michigan State next year, so yeah, I'm really excited for that, we're going to have a great team," Lee said. "When I committed there, (the plan was to) play a year of junior hockey, see how it goes. 'If you have a good year, we think you're ready to come in, then you can.' And I think I had a good year, and I earned it, and I'm ready to play."
Lee was just recently ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect in ESPN's 2025 NHL draft big board, three spots ahead of Spartans current sophomore forward Shane Vansaghi (No. 35). They highlight Lee for his hockey sense, creativity, puck handling, and one-timer.
The Wilmette, Ill. native spent the past season with the USHL's Madison Capitols, earning Rookie of the Year, posting 70 points (32 g, 38 a) in 60 games. EliteProspects gave their analysis on what Lee, regarded as one of the top skaters in the class, brings to the ice in their 2025 NHL Draft Guide.
"Rapid-fire handling skill, explosive pull-back wristers, perfect lob passes, backhand dangles, precision saucer passes – Lee has just about every skill in the book. Without speed as an advantage, he prefers to press the middle, draw pressure, and delay for support, often landing a creative spin pass for a chance."
