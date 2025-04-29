Future Spartan Skater Earns USHL Rookie of the Year
The Michigan State Spartans continue to reload with the best talent in the country, as future 2025 forward Ryker Lee was recently named the USHL's Rookie of the Year for his outstanding play this season. A prior commit to the Spartans, Lee is continuing to prove why he is one of the nation's best.
Lee totaled 68 points in 58 games this season with the Madison Capitols, playing out of Middleton, Wisc. He netted 31 goals with 37 assists, making him the first to win the award in program history. This is a prospect with immense talent and will be a deadly weapon as a freshman next season.
The USHL is the top junior hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey, and Lee took it by storm this season. As a rookie, he had the most goals in the league, fourth-most points, fifth-most power play goals (10), and a 1.17 points per game. Lee is the real deal and will help the Spartans exponentially.
Lee and the Capitols fell in the Clark Cup Playoff semifinal round to the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 3-1, in a best-of-five series. Lee totaled 6 points (three goals, three assists) in six total playoff games in his first year of junior hockey.
Russ Cohen of EliteProspects.com provided some extra context as another reason why Lee is committing to Michigan State: His older brother is a current student at the University. He also gave some insight as to where Lee might be selected in the upcoming NHL Draft.
"Currently projected as a second-round pick," Cohen wrote. "Lee has time to improve his stock as the season progresses."
Imagine being a Big Ten opponent next season having to face off against Hobey Baker Award-winning senior forward Isaac Howard and then seeing Lee skate circles around everyone. Not to mention, scoring will be difficult with Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, Trey Augustine between the pipes.
The Spartans are seeking revenge for this year's first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. They saw conference rival Western Michigan take home the trophy this season and are eager to make it their own destiny. Lee is going to be an added boost that can get this team over the hump next season.
