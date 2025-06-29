Four Spartans Selected on Day 2 of NHL Draft
While a pair of Spartans were drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft, three more were drafted in the second day.
Forwards Ryker Lee and Mason West were already selected in the first round of the draft to the Predators and Blackhawks.
Winger Shane Vansaghi was drafted to the Philadelphia Flyers, while center Eric Nilson went to the Anaheim Ducks.
Michigan State has been very well represented in this draft, with defenseman Brady Peddle and forward Max Heise joining them in the mix as well.
Vansaghi was a player that several mock drafts had going in the late first round, and if he slipped to the second, he was projected to be selected right around where he landed.
In his 224-pick mock draft, Corey Pronman of The Athletic, who’s been very good at predicting landing spots for prospects, pegged Vansaghi to go 37th to the Washington Capitals. Instead, he went a little later at 48th.
On the other hand, Pronman nearly nailed Nilson’s draft spot, initially projecting him to go at pick 42 to the New York Islanders. Nilson went just three spots later at 45th.
We covered Vansaghi a few weeks ago leading up to this draft, and what Philadelphia is getting is a man amongst boys. Turning 19 in October, Vansaghi is built like a truck who loves using his body to his advantage.
He stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, with even more room to grow — which sounds crazy when you think about it. The only thing that’s held him back in his freshman year isn’t his fault. He’s been buried on the depth chart because Michigan State was so deep last season, and he may not get a bigger look due to the added depth this upcoming season.
Granted, even in limited time, he impressed — six goals, 10 assists, and a +10 rating on the ice. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if Vansaghi makes it to the World Juniors this season for Team USA.
Conversely, Nilson plays more of a cerebral, two-way game and can skate like the wind. Anaheim gets a player that fills a need in its rebuild, where it holds a lot of high-end skill.
Even though he’s 155 pounds soaking wet, Nilson doesn’t let that deter him from playing a hard-nosed game. He won’t overpower you, but he sacrifices the body — even when the scoreboard is grossly in his favor — and is a pest for opposing teams.
As mentioned, he needs to grow his frame. A player at that size with that weight is going to get thrown around like a rag doll, and it may be an eye-opener when he takes the ice in East Lansing. If he can gain at least 20 pounds, he’ll definitely be an impactful NHLer.
Defenseman Peddle isn’t the kind of player that will sweep you off your feet. He’s a hard-nosed, big-bodied blueliner who will be a specialist in his own zone.
What he has going for him is his skating. For someone his size, he’s a superb skater who throws his body around to close up space in his own zone.
Peddle won’t be playing with the Spartans this upcoming season, as he will continue with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL. Expect him to suit up in green in 2026-27.
Heise is another Michigan State commit who will join the team for the 2026-27 season. He was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 150th overall pick.
It’s easily a win for Adam Nightingale and his program to see six of his guys — either on next season's roster or committed — get taken in the Draft, and it’s a sign of things to come for the future of this program.
