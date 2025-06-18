Four MSU Players Projected to Go in NHL Draft
Michigan State hockey has arrived.
Under head coach Adam Nightingale, the Spartans are quickly becoming one of the NCAA’s premier talent pipelines — not just for college hockey success, but for NHL development, too. After snagging Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4 overall in 2024) and helping develop Artyom Levshunov (No. 2 overall), the 2025 NHL Draft is shaping up to be another showcase for the program’s rising stars.
In Corey Pronman’s full 224-pick mock draft for The Athletic, four Michigan State players or commits are projected to go within the top 100 — a massive statement for the program's recruiting and development power.
Shane Vansaghi – Pick No. 37 (Washington Capitals)
The first Spartan off the board is Shane Vansaghi, projected as the fifth pick in the second round. Vansaghi spent his freshman year in East Lansing, carving out a role as a physical, high-energy winger.
Though he played limited minutes, he still produced six goals and 10 assists — and made his presence felt in all three zones.
Washington is a perfect fit. Vansaghi’s hard-nosed style mirrors that of Capitals winger Tom Wilson. He’s not a dirty player, but he loves to throw his weight around and make life miserable for opponents. With a nonstop motor and some offensive upside still to unlock, Vansaghi’s projection as a middle-six energy forward is becoming clearer by the day.
Eric Nilson – Pick No. 42 (New York Islanders)
Just five picks later, Nilson comes off the board to Long Island. The Swedish forward committed to Michigan State in May 2025 and instantly gives the program a cerebral, high-motor two-way weapon.
What sets Nilson apart is his skating — he’s one of the best movers in the draft and constantly impacts the game on both ends. He was a standout at the U18 World Juniors, with Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects calling his performance “a true two-way beast of an outing.”
Nilson won’t overpower you — he’s just 155 pounds — but he reads the game like a veteran, kills penalties, and never stops moving. He’ll be a coach’s favorite from Day 1 in East Lansing.
Ryker Lee – Pick No. 43 (New York Rangers)
Right after Nilson, the Rangers scoop up Ryker Lee — a high-upside offensive winger with one of the best skill toolkits in the class.
Lee, who committed to Michigan State in March, offers elite hands, a rocket shot, and high-end hockey sense. Elite Prospects ranked him as one of the 10 most skilled players in the entire draft, giving him strong marks in passing, shooting, and puck handling.
His only drawback? The skating. Lee earned just a 4.0 in that area on a 1–9 scale — a red flag in today’s NHL. But that’s why college is perfect for his development. He’ll have time to round out his game, and if he can improve the stride, the rest of his skill set screams top-six winger.
Brady Peddle – Pick No. 69 (Detroit Red Wings)
Lastly, Michigan State commit Brady Peddle lands with the Detroit Red Wings — and it’s the kind of pick that feels ripped from Detroit’s recent playbook.
Peddle is a 6-foot-4 defenseman who played for Waterloo in the USHL. He brings size, physicality, and a surprisingly smooth skating stride for his frame. He’s not going to run a power play or log huge offensive minutes, but he plays an efficient, heavy game that NHL teams love in a third-pair role.
Think Scott Mayfield of the Islanders — responsible, mean, and hard to play against.
With four projected top-100 picks — and multiple commits developing in elite junior systems — Michigan State is no longer just building something special. It's becoming a force in college hockey.
And the NHL is taking notice.
