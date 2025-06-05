Top NHL Prospect Heading to MSU
East Lansing is turning into a hockey hotbed.
Cayden Lindstrom, the Columbus Blue Jackets' top prospect and fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is just another CHL player making the move into college hockey as a Michigan State Spartan.
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic spoke to Lindstrom on Wednesday, and he confirmed that he has committed to the Spartans.
Lindstrom has been dealing with several lingering injuries, the most significant being a surgically repaired back.
The young superstar wasn’t going to leave his Medicine Hat Tigers in the dust, though — the Western Hockey League team that he spent three and a half years with. The Tigers were one of junior hockey’s hottest teams and were making a run for the CHL’s Memorial Cup.
Lindstrom made his return after missing the entire 2024–25 season in the WHL Championship, registering two goals and two assists and helping them win. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their luck ran out, losing to the OHL’s London Knights — a juggernaut in junior hockey — in the Memorial Cup.
Despite the disappointment, Lindstrom feels invigorated. The worst may be behind him, and now he gets to look forward to greener pastures — Spartan Green, that is.
The switch from the CHL to the NCAA is made possible by the new agreement between the two associations. He joins a growing list of high-profile prospects making the leap, like Malcolm Spence (Michigan), Henry Mews (Michigan) and Jackson Smith (Penn State).
Spartans head coach Adam Nightingale is determined to build Michigan State’s program into one of college hockey’s elite. He's already got Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard returning for his senior season. With Lindstrom ready to arrive for the 2025–26 season, business may be picking up in East Lansing.
College hockey offers Lindstrom a more structured environment, older competition, and plenty of time to recover physically. And sometimes, when you’re dominating junior hockey for too long, it can stunt your progress.
Alas, that also bears the question: What does Lindstrom’s move mean for his Tiger teammate Gavin McKenna? The budding superstar, who took junior hockey by storm by averaging almost 2.5 points per game this past season, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
John Buccigross of ESPN already tossed the idea around that McKenna may be looking toward the Spartans, but until traction has been made, there’s no way to know what’s going on through McKenna’s head.
One has to imagine that Lindstrom is going to be in his ear, though.
College hockey is no longer viewed as the backup plan for aspiring hockey players. With the abundance of top prospects heading toward the NCAA, college hockey has never been hotter.
And the Spartans? The Frozen Four is the ultimate goal.
