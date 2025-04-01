MSU Star Goaltender Back in Net Next Season
Michigan State's season came to an abrupt end in Toledo Ohio as it was upset by Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, throwing the Spartans into the madness of the offseason. With players entering the transfer portal and departing for the NHL, figuring out the roster can be a major challenge.
One of the biggest pieces whose future with the Spartans has been in question was star goalie Trey Augustine. The sophomore was drafted 41st overall in the 2023 NHL draft to the nearby Detroit Red Wings. Augustine, a South Lyon native, will have the opportunity to play in net for his hometown team.
But the netminder is sticking around for another year.
First reported by Mike McMahon of College Hockey News, Augustine is expected to be back in net for the Spartans in 2025-2026. Augustine posted a .924 save percentage this past season with a 19-7-4 record, missing time to play in the IIHF World Juniors for Team USA.
As a member of Team USA, Augustine was in net for the gold medal teams at the 2024 & 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, and became the winningest American goalie at the World Juniors.
Augustine is one of the most promising goalies in the world and will likely have a long career playing in the NHL, so it is a bit surprising to see the decision to come back.
It may speak to the level of competition in the Big Ten and college hockey as a whole. Augustine would likely spend time with the Grand Rapids Griffins AHL, playing against other talented prospects and former NHL players on rehab programs. The fact that Augustine would come back to continue his development says a lot about the competition he is seeing in the NCAA.
It also speaks to the coaching staff. Coach Adam Nightingale and his assistants have the pedigree to compete with any staff in the world. They have built up an incredibly strong reputation of developing players at a high rate and putting them in the next level.
Just this week alone has seen players like Joey Larson, Karsen Dorwart and David Gucciardi sign on with NHL teams. In just 3 years, this staff has been able to develop prospects into legitimate NHL guys, and it seems Augustine is hoping to continue his development in East Lansing.
Stay up to date with Michigan State hockey news when you follow our Spartan Nation page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and also make sure to join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.