Spartans Return to No. 1 Ranking This Week
The No. 1 Michigan State Spartans (22-5-3) are once again the top team in the nation, per this week's USCHO national rankings, which were released on Monday. After back-to-back losses from the former No.1 team, Boston College (22-6-1), the Spartans were able to regain the top spot in the country.
The Spartans received 23 first-place votes to take back the No. 1 spot after falling second fiddle just a few weeks ago. They are currently tied for the most wins in the country (22) as well as the least amount of losses (5).
Boston College was formerly ranked No. 1 for the past several weeks, but fell to both Boston University and UMass in back-to-back games last week. They have fallen back to the No. 2 ranking, a position they have held for a large majority of the season behind the Spartans.
In Michigan State's case, it really did not have to do anything to earn that No. 1 ranking considering they did not play last week. The last time the Spartans suited up was back on Feb. 8 at the "Duel in the D" in downtown Detroit, earning a 6-1 win over bitter rival, No. 10 Michigan (17-12-3).
Despite going 2-2 in their last four games, the Spartans are still considered to be the best in the nation. They rank second in over win percentage (.783), ranked fourth in scoring margin (1.53), and are the seventh-best scoring offense in the country at 3.57 goals per game.
Junior forward Isaac Howard has been the leading force for the Spartans and a key reason why they are the best team in the country. Ranked in the top three nationally in points (43), points per game (1.43), and goals (22), Howard is a candidate for the Hobey Baker Player of the Year Award.
There will be a pair of opportunities for the Spartans to protect the best ranking in the country when they face the No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions (16-11-3), starting this weekend at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Michigan State has just four remaining regular season games over the next two weeks.
