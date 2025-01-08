WATCH: Michigan State F Daniel Russell Talks Game Winner at Frozen Confines, Trey Augustine, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 1 Michigan State added to its epic season with a thrilling victory over Wisconsin in The Frozen Confines at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
It was Spartan junior forward Daniel Russell who had the final say in the win, as the veteran scored the game-winning goal with just a second left on the clock. It was his second goal of the contest and third point overall.
Russell was named the Big Ten's Second Star of the week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
The third-year Spartan addressed the media on Tuesday. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale also spoke to the media on Tuesday. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Nightingale: "It was a fun week of hockey for our team, our fans, our alumni. The home game, it was a heck of an effort to come back and win that game, and then, you look at the -- get a chance at Wrigley, and we got so many alums in the Chicago are. And thought the turnout was great, I thought it was really well run and I thought it was a great hockey game. I thought it was a game that could have went either way, and they're a tough team to play against, well-coached, even within that game, we jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and they tied it, and we have a lead, and they tie it late, and [we] find a way with whatever it was -- 1.4 seconds left. It was a memory our guys will always have, and I think for our fans too, right? For all of them that turned out and showed up at the game. So, that was awesome. And now, we're moving on to Penn State and really tough team to play against in their barn, especially. They carry a hungry hockey team; they also just had a big win on Sunday, and they'll be ready to go."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.