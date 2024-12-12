Where Michigan State Hockey Fell After Wisconsin Series
Michigan State Hockey no longer holds the highly coveted No.1 ranking in the polls after a disappointing weekend series against the Wisconsin Badgers.
The Spartans fell to No. 2 in the USA Hockey poll and No. 3 in the USCHO.com poll after holding the consensus No. 1 ranking the week prior.
The Spartans took their first conference loss of the season against the Badgers, 4-0, on the road last Friday. It was their second shutout loss of the season, as Michigan State had fallen 3-0 to Boston College in its home opener.
On Saturday, the Spartans needed a bounce-back performance to avoid getting swept for the first time since the beginning of the 2023-24 season.
Luckily for the Michigan State supporters, Adam Nightingale’s crew is practically unbeatable in the second game of the series. In the last two seasons, the Spartans are 18-4 in second games.
The Spartans beat the Badgers, 3-2, in overtime, earning 2 points toward the Big Ten standings.
However, it wasn’t easy for Michigan State, which faced an early two-goal deficit, allowing the first six goals of the series.
But the Spartans finally flipped the switch in the second period, thanks to former Badger Charlie Stramel, who cut the deficit to 1.
Spartan forward Joey Larson tied the game at two in the third period, sending the game to overtime.
Then, in overtime, Michigan State's leading points scorer, Isaac Howard, called game, finding the back of the net to secure the 3-2 win.
The Spartans are now 12-2 to begin the season, starting 5-1 in conference play. Saturday's win stopped the bleeding for Michigan State as it remained in the top three in both polls.
All eyes will be in Minneapolis, Minnesota this weekend, as the Spartans are on the road once again, this time facing off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Minnesota took over the No. 1 spot in the USA Hockey and USCHO.com polls, after the Spartans’ upset loss.
The Golden Gophers are a perfect 8-0 in conference play, leading the entire Big Ten with 23 points.
The Spartans trail by 9 points with two games in hand over Minnesota in the standings. This means the upcoming series will be crucial in deciding who controls the destiny of the conference.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.