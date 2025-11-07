How MSU Linebacker Is Powering the Defense at Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans have been poor on the defensive side of the ball this season, save for middle linebacker Jordan Hall.
The junior has had a big season for the Spartans despite the defensive struggles the team has faced. He has been an exemplary player and leader for this football team, especially during these challenging times.
After a promising freshman season, Hall was demoted, as the new coaching staff preferred to play Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay at the two linebacker spots. He took that demotion in stride and became a captain in 2025.
Hall has arguably been MSU’s best player on either side of the ball, and fans should not take him for granted. As the Spartans progress through the second bye week, let’s break down Hall’s junior season.
Jordan Hall's big season
Hall leads the team in tackles with 70, setting a career-high. He also has three and a half tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception.
He has been a tackling machine, as he has elite instincts as a middle linebacker and always knows where the ball is going. Hall has two double-digit tackle games this season, including a 15-tackle effort against Boston College in week two.
Every sports program in the country needs a Jordan Hall on their team. He is a leader and a high-character human being who can keep a locker room together.
Hall’s best game was the aforementioned Boston College game, but he also had a big day against Nebraska on the road. He made eight tackles and intercepted Dylan Raiola in the second half, just before things went off the rails for MSU in that game.
With the future of this coaching staff uncertain, Hall has the opportunity to follow the Keon Coleman route: he could leave Michigan State for a better program and gain greater exposure for his professional future.
But Hall has remained solid for the Spartans and has been committed to turning things around, and that may not change, even if MSU undergoes another coaching staff change.
While things have largely gone wrong for MSU this season, Hall has not been one of them. He has been a bright spot for a team that has failed to keep the lights on.
