Spartan Nation

How MSU Linebacker Is Powering the Defense at Bye Week

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall has been a bright spot all season for a dim team.

Carter Landis

Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans have been poor on the defensive side of the ball this season, save for middle linebacker Jordan Hall

The junior has had a big season for the Spartans despite the defensive struggles the team has faced. He has been an exemplary player and leader for this football team, especially during these challenging times. 

After a promising freshman season, Hall was demoted, as the new coaching staff preferred to play Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay at the two linebacker spots. He took that demotion in stride and became a captain in 2025. 

Hall has arguably been MSU’s best player on either side of the ball, and fans should not take him for granted. As the Spartans progress through the second bye week, let’s break down Hall’s junior season. 

Jordan Hall's big season

Jordan Hal
Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall leads the team in tackles with 70, setting a career-high. He also has three and a half tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and an interception. 

He has been a tackling machine, as he has elite instincts as a middle linebacker and always knows where the ball is going. Hall has two double-digit tackle games this season, including a 15-tackle effort against Boston College in week two. 

Jordan Hal
Michigan State's Jordan Hall walks past a flag after being called for roughing the passer against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every sports program in the country needs a Jordan Hall on their team. He is a leader and a high-character human being who can keep a locker room together. 

Hall’s best game was the aforementioned Boston College game, but he also had a big day against Nebraska on the road. He made eight tackles and intercepted Dylan Raiola in the second half, just before things went off the rails for MSU in that game. 

Jordan Hal
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates after an interception during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

With the future of this coaching staff uncertain, Hall has the opportunity to follow the Keon Coleman route: he could leave Michigan State for a better program and gain greater exposure for his professional future. 

But Hall has remained solid for the Spartans and has been committed to turning things around, and that may not change, even if MSU undergoes another coaching staff change. 

While things have largely gone wrong for MSU this season, Hall has not been one of them. He has been a bright spot for a team that has failed to keep the lights on.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how Jordan Hall has played this season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS