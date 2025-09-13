Bills vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Target Breece Hall)
The Buffalo Bills are coming off what may already end up being the game of the year, storming back in the final five minutes to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the New York Jets dropped their opening game against the Steelers, but to some fans, it was almost as good a win as the offense put up 32 points in the loss, looking more explosive than they have in years.
If you want my best bet for the game, you'll find it in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my best prop bets. Let's dive into it.
Bills vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets
- Dalton Kincaid Anytime Touchdown (+280) via FanDuel
- Keon Coleman OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- Breece Hall OVER 78.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
Dalton Kincaid Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Could this be a breakout year for Dalton Kincaid? He had a disappointing 2024 campaign, but he looked strong in Week 1 on Sunday night, hauling in all four targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. If Kincaid continues on his trajectory this season, there's going to be plenty more touchdowns in his future. Now might be the time to invest in the Bills' tight end.
Keon Coleman OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Many people were hoping Keon Coleman would take a step forward in his second season in the NFL and become the Bills' top receiver. He looked the part against the Ravens, hauling in eight-of-11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown. Despite that performance, the betting market still hasn't given him much respect, setting his receiving yards total at just 44.5 for Week 2 against the Jets. I'll take the OVER.
Breece Hall OVER 78.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Breece Hall to go OVER his rushing + receiving yards total as my No. 2-ranked prop for Week 2:
Breece Hall ran for 107 yards and added 38 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Steelers. More importantly, he played the highest snap count amongst all Jets running backs by a significant margin. Now, he gets to face a Bills team that allowed 8.2 yards per carry against the Ravens in Week 1. This could be a huge performance for the Jets' running back.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!