10 Best Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Draft Bargains
Wide receiver is a very deep position, so it’s no surprise to see bargains emerge every year. Whether it’s an injury to a starter that creates an opportunity, or something as simple as talent that shines through seemingly out of nowhere, there are wideout gems to be found … it’s just a matter of knowing each of the team depth charts and personnel, and making educated prognostications for the new campaign.
Last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ladd McConkey and Jameson Williams (to name a few) all had ADPs outside the top 90 but were still able to make a real fantasy impact. JSN became the top option in Seattle, McConkey emerged into Justin Herbert’s top target in Los Angeles, and Williams’ talent finally equated to fantasy points.
So, which wide receivers find themselves in situations that could make them bargains in your 2025 fantasy football drafts? Here’s a list of 10 potential options.
Best Fantasy Football WR Draft Bargains
Matthew Golden, Packers (ADP – 91): Golden has crazy speed, leading all NFL prospects with a 4.29 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. He has plenty of receivers to compete against in Green Bay, but the first-round rookie has seen some first-team snaps in camp. He’s worth a look in Rounds 8 or 9 as a WR4/WR5 in drafts.
Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (ADP – 93): Pearsall showed flashes of potential as a rookie, and he should be better as an NFL sophomore. The 49ers receiver room is loaded with questions after the team traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to Washington, and Brandon Aiuyk’s status is an unknown coming off an ACL tear. I do have his teammate, sleeper/breakout player Jauan Jennings, ranked higher, but Pearsall has serious upside.
Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (ADP - 119): All the camp reports surrounding Egbuka have been glowing, and he does have a path to targets this season. Chris Godwin might not be ready for the start of the season in his return from multiple ankle surgeries, and Jalen McMillan is expected to miss time with an injured neck. Mike Evans has shown no real signs of slowing down, but he is entering his age-32 season. If things go right, there’s a chance Egbuka could have WR2 value as a rookie.
Keon Coleman, Bills (ADP - 120): Coleman, a high second-round choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, will have every chance to find statistical success in Year 2. He’s projected to start on the perimeter in an offense led by Josh Allen, and there’s no real alpha on the roster to take significant targets. While Khalil Shakir will be the first Buffalo wideout picked in drafts, it’s Coleman who might have the most sleeper appeal.
Jayden Higgins, Texans (ADP - 145): Higgins landed in a great spot with the Texans, who should use him as a starter right out of the gate. He’ll benefit from playing alongside Nico Collins, who will draw defensive attention, and the rookie should also see more than his share of targets with Tank Dell out for the season. He’ll be a nice late-round pick as a WR4/WR5 with the potential to push for flex value.
Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (ADP – 148): Mims Jr. started to emerge into a useful fantasy asset in the second half of the season, posting 434 yards, six touchdowns and 108.2 fantasy points in his final seven games. During that time, he averaged an impressive 15.5 points. With the emergence of Bo Nix, Mims Jr. could push to be a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver in 2025. He’s an attractive WR4/WR5 selection.
Cedric Tillman, Browns (ADP - 189): Tillman had a three-game stretch last season where he posted 21 catches, 255 yards, 3 TDs and averaged 22.2 fantasy points. He suffered a concussion in Week 12 and didn’t play again, but he showed real potential. He’s also locked into a starting role this season opposite Jerry Jeudy, so the targets should be there. I love Tillman as a late-round flier in drafts.
Kyle Williams, Patriots (ADP - 218): I’m hesitant to list Williams as a sleeper, as the trend of wide receivers drafted by the Patriots is, well, not positive. However, he’s gained a lot of steam in camp and now projects to start on the outside opposite Stefon Diggs. There are a lot of opportunities in the New England passing game too, especially when you consider that Diggs is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL.
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions (ADP – 236): TeSlaa should be on your fantasy radar after he’s put up some good preseason performances. I don’t think he’ll pass Tim Patrick to start the season, but the veteran has had knee problems in the past. If that end continues, TeSlaa will have a shot to see a bigger role in the Lions offense.
Dont’e Thornton, Raiders (ADP - 254): Thornton, not Jack Bech, has been the best rookie wide receiver in Raiders camp. In fact, it appears that he currently projects to start along with Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Thornton is basically free in drafts with an ADP in the 250s, but managers in larger leagues should take notice.