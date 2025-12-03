MSU Dominates Despite Absence of Cam Ward

The Michigan State Spartans are still undefeated after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes in their first conference game of the season, 71-52.

Iowa was also undefeated entering this game, making this win for Tom Izzo’s team all the more impressive. MSU got contributions from several players, as has been the case with Izzo teams throughout the years.

The Spartans kept star Hawkeye point guard Bennett Stirtz in check, as he was not able to impact the game with his self-creation ability or passing. He could not do much against Spartan guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

MSU has gotten great production from freshman forward Cam Ward , but he missed this game with a wrist injury. Ward is expected to return for the Spartans’ game against Duke on Saturday.

Ward has been one of MSU’s most energetic players off the bench this season, and he is a major reason why the team is 8-0. If he had not had his breakout game against Arkansas, the Spartans may have lost early in the season.

Despite not having him in this game, the Spartans won in dominant fashion.

No Cam Ward = No Problem

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch, left, moves the ball against Iowa's Cam Manyawu during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now – Ward should not be the difference between a win and a loss for this Spartan team, but Izzo would rather have him on the floor than not. His absence, in theory, is a big loss.

Instead, MSU went on to win the game by 19 points, out-effort Iowa on the glass, and be tougher than its opponent. No Ward, no problem.

With Ward out of the lineup, the Spartans leaned on sophomore Jesse McCulloch , who did pleasant things on both ends of the floor. He knocked down shots, grabbed rebounds, and defended fairly well.

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch, right, scores as Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras defends during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCulloch has a smooth offensive game, and it was on display against an Iowa defense that had been one of the best in the Big Ten. Maybe a game like this will convince Izzo that McCulloch needs more minutes.

Another player who stepped up in Ward’s absence was fellow freshman Jordan Scott. He scored six points, knocked down a three-pointer, fought for rebounds on the glass, and was active on the defensive end.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott shoots a free throw against Iowa during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott would have benefitted from a year on the bench, but Kaleb Glenn’s knee injury forced him into the rotation sooner than he or the staff was comfortable with. However, he continues to improve each game and should remain in the rotation when Big Ten play resumes.

The Spartans need Ward for the dog days of the Big Ten season, but they were able to survive – and thrive – without him against Iowa. Giving him a chance to rest and be fresh for the Duke game benefits everyone.

