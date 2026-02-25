Why MSU Stars Must Elevate In Showdown at Purdue

After a dominant win over UCLA, Michigan State followed with a sluggish 66–60 home victory against Ohio State.

In his postgame remarks, head coach Tom Izzo did not hide his frustration with the team’s performance.

“We looked like a team that played like we’re going to win anyway, so we’d just do what we want to do, and that was the message at halftime,” Izzo said. “You don’t get to do that.”

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. struggled after a strong outing against UCLA. He finished with just 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field, adding eight assists and three turnovers.

Now, the Spartans travel to West Lafayette to face Purdue. To beat the Boilermakers, Michigan State cannot afford a repeat of its performance against Ohio State. It will need three key players to step up in a major way.

Three Players to Watch Against Purdue

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Following the win over Ohio State, Fears took responsibility for the team’s slow start.

“We didn’t have great possessions,” Fears said about the team’s early struggles, which led to a season-low 23 first-half points. “A lot of that falls on me, just understanding what I need to do, how I can help the team and whatnot. Overall, it just needs to be better on my part.”

Fears will have a difficult assignment against Purdue guard Braden Smith, a potential First-Team All-American who controls the pace and distributes at an elite level.

Michigan State cannot get off to another slow start. If Fears plays efficiently on offense while containing Smith defensively, the Spartans will give themselves a real chance to win.

Coen Carr

Forward Coen Carr had led the Spartans in scoring in consecutive games against UCLA and Wisconsin, but he managed just five points on 2-for-7 shooting against Ohio State, though he did grab eight rebounds.

Carr has taken significant strides this season, particularly with his perimeter shooting. He is attempting roughly two three-pointers per game, a sign of growing confidence in his outside shot.

Against Purdue, Carr must bounce back. His willingness to shoot — and make — perimeter shots will be critical. If he can knock down one or two from the outside, it could stretch Purdue’s defense and create more space in the paint for Michigan State’s interior players.

Jaxon Kohler

Forward Jaxon Kohler has struggled from beyond the arc in recent weeks. Since Michigan State’s West Coast trip to face Washington and Oregon, Kohler has had only one game with more than one made three-pointer.

Center Carson Cooper delivered a career-high 20 points against Ohio State, but that level of production cannot be expected every night. Kohler must provide consistent scoring support, whether by rediscovering his outside shot or finishing efficiently inside. Without balanced frontcourt production, Michigan State’s offense risks becoming too predictable.

For the Spartans to pull off a statement victory, it starts with Fears controlling tempo, Carr stretching the defense, and Kohler complementing the interior presence. If those three rise to the occasion, Michigan State can compete. If not, Izzo’s halftime message may echo once again.

