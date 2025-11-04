MSU’s Jaxon Kohler Shares Mindset After Colgate Game
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Forward Jaxon Kohler's senior season got off to a good start during Michigan State's 80-69 victory over Colgate on Monday. Kohler scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. It was his fourth-best single-game total for scoring and the second-most rebounds he's gotten in a game as a Spartan.
Kohler did not seem that excited about that. MSU can play much better than it did on Monday, and it has to with No. 14 Arkansas up next on Saturday.
Following the game, Spartan Nation caught Kohler's press availability, and you can see and hear what he said, too.
The video of it can be watched below.
Watch Jaxon Kohler here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of what Kohler said is available below. Be advised that this is just a portion of everything that was said.
Transcript
Q: That was maybe a theme a little bit last season as well, starting out slow. How do you fix that?
KOHLER: It's really just about focus and getting ready to play. I mean, you just have to, no matter what, things are different between practices and the games in terms of scouting and everything. You have to adjust, and the faster you adjust, and the more dialed in you are on your coverages and what you're doing offensively, the better.
I think sometimes, you know, with it still being early, you know, we kind of go in and we're a little shocked, or we're maybe not like 100% dialed in, and that's where we as a team have got to get better.
Q: Ever been in a game with a 37-6 difference in free throw attempts, and how did that happen?
KOHLER: I don't think so. I mean, we've had some crazy... Yeah, the last games were pretty crazy with the free throws and everything like that, but that just shows you that we've got to lock in our free throws.
You know, we had some guys, including myself, not be able to make all our free throws, and that's something we really emphasize on, because I think with the big's physicality and sealing and posting up, you know, drawing fouls a little bit with our guards getting to the back end and drawing fouls, we have to be better at free-throw shooting.
I think that's something that going forward is going to be so important to our success.
There was games last year where we won games like straight on free throws, and there might be opportunities where we lose games because we don't make enough free throws.
