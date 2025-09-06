Spartan Nation

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Boston College

Here's where you can find tonight's game between the Spartans and the Eagles.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Brandon Tullis, left, celebrates his touchdown against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Brandon Tullis, left, celebrates his touchdown against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State (1-0) is headed into a must-win game at home against Boston College (1-0) that will be on national television.

Saturday's game will serve as a test for both teams, as the Spartans beat Western Michigan 23-6 in Week 1, while the Eagles crushed Fordham, an FCS team, 66-10 during their season opener.

These teams also met last year in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Boston College was able to squeak past Michigan State and win 23-19. The Eagles scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than 90 seconds to go in the game and also forced four MSU turnovers.

Aidan Chile
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) scores a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Overall, this will be the eighth meeting between these two schools. Boston College has the upper hand in the series, leading it 5-1-1.

This will be BC's third-ever trip to East Lansing, where the series is split 1-1. Boston College hasn't visited Spartan Stadium since 1995, where Michigan State earned a 25-21 win. The only other game in East Lansing was way back in 1946, where the Eagles won 34-20.

For those that cannot attend the game, where is how you can watch or listen to the game:

How to Watch and/or Listen

Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Kickoff time: 7:36 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 6.

TV channel and Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Radio: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 85

Announcer Info

Noah Eagl
Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle during the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the NBC/Peacock broadcast, it will feature Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) on the call.

On the radio for the Spartan Media Network is Dalton Shetler (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst) and Tre Mosley (sideline). The broadcast will also be hosted by Will Tieman.

Why this game is so important for MSU

Jonathan Smit
Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith reacts to a play in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

For Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith, they need this game to feel like the trajectory of the program is truly headed upwards.

If MSU wins this game and takes care of FCS Youngstown State next week, the Spartans would just need to find a way to go 3-6 against the Big Ten to make their first bowl game since 2021. That six-win plateau has to be the goal.

A fourth consecutive year without a bowl berth would start to really make a large portion of the fanbase restless and the image of the program would take another hit that it cannot afford.

Treshaun War
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (0) and linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

