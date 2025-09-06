How to Watch Michigan State vs. Boston College
Michigan State (1-0) is headed into a must-win game at home against Boston College (1-0) that will be on national television.
Saturday's game will serve as a test for both teams, as the Spartans beat Western Michigan 23-6 in Week 1, while the Eagles crushed Fordham, an FCS team, 66-10 during their season opener.
These teams also met last year in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Boston College was able to squeak past Michigan State and win 23-19. The Eagles scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than 90 seconds to go in the game and also forced four MSU turnovers.
Overall, this will be the eighth meeting between these two schools. Boston College has the upper hand in the series, leading it 5-1-1.
This will be BC's third-ever trip to East Lansing, where the series is split 1-1. Boston College hasn't visited Spartan Stadium since 1995, where Michigan State earned a 25-21 win. The only other game in East Lansing was way back in 1946, where the Eagles won 34-20.
For those that cannot attend the game, where is how you can watch or listen to the game:
How to Watch and/or Listen
Kickoff time: 7:36 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 6.
TV channel and Streaming: NBC/Peacock
Radio: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 85
Announcer Info
For the NBC/Peacock broadcast, it will feature Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) on the call.
On the radio for the Spartan Media Network is Dalton Shetler (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst) and Tre Mosley (sideline). The broadcast will also be hosted by Will Tieman.
Why this game is so important for MSU
For Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith, they need this game to feel like the trajectory of the program is truly headed upwards.
If MSU wins this game and takes care of FCS Youngstown State next week, the Spartans would just need to find a way to go 3-6 against the Big Ten to make their first bowl game since 2021. That six-win plateau has to be the goal.
A fourth consecutive year without a bowl berth would start to really make a large portion of the fanbase restless and the image of the program would take another hit that it cannot afford.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans tight end room when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.