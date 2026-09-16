Instant Analysis of MSU Basketball's Big Ten Schedule Release

Nearly all of Michigan State's 2026-27 basketball schedule is out there now.

The Big Ten officially announced the dates of every conference matchup for the coming season through a one-hour TV special on Wednesday evening. Below are the dates of every one of MSU's games ( known non-conference games included), and some analysis of the Spartans' overall schedule:

Known MSU 2026-27 Schedule

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Note: Home opponents are in bold. Neutral site games are italicized.

November Games

Nov. 2 vs. Quinnipiac

Nov. 5 vs. Toledo

Nov. 10 vs. Duke - Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 17 @ Tennessee

Nov. 21 vs. Detroit Mercy

Nov. 26 vs. Arkansas - Detroit, Mich.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

December Games

Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 5 vs. Drake

Dec. 9 @ Maryland

Dec. 12 vs. Merrimack

Dec. 19 vs. Gonzaga - Palm Springs, Calif.

Dec. 22 vs. Oakland

Dec. 29 vs. Penn

Michigan State's Cam Ward shoots a free throw during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

January Games

Jan. 2 @ Nebraska

Jan. 5 vs. Washington

Jan. 9 @ UCLA

Jan. 12 @ USC

Jan. 16 vs. Oregon

Jan. 23 @ Ohio State

Jan. 26 vs. Penn State

Jan. 30 vs. Purdue

Michigan State's Carlos Medlock Jr. drives to the hoop during Wayne Memorial's alumni boys basketball open gym on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

February Games

Feb. 2 vs. Maryland

Feb. 5 @ Illinois

Feb. 10 vs. Rutgers

Feb. 13 @ Michigan

Feb. 16 @ Iowa

Feb. 20 vs. Nebraska

Feb. 23 @ Indiana

Feb. 26 vs. Michigan

Team Motorcars’ and Michigan State's Anton Bonke looks to pass against Team SPS during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

March Games

March 2 @ Northwestern

March 6 vs. Wisconsin

Key Dates, Games on Big Ten Slate

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Dates for Michigan Games

The first opponent most people are going to look for on the Michigan State basketball schedule is Michigan, understandably so. MSU was swept by the Wolverines last year and then had to watch UM go on to win its first national title since 1989. Well, Michigan will look a lot different this year when the Spartans go to Ann Arbor on Feb. 13 and when the two teams play in East Lansing on Feb. 26.

Change for UM starts at the top, as head coach Dusty May left Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks job back in June. The Wolverines, who were pretty much forced to promote internally with how late May left and with a great roster it would like to keep together, promoted assistant Mike Boynton Jr. He was once the head coach at Oklahoma State, going 119-109 overall and making just one NCAA Tournament in seven years in Stillwater.

Team BLT’s and Michigan State's Kaleb Glenn looks on during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Road Game at Illinois

Beyond the Michigan games, perhaps the biggest game that will be on MSU’s conference schedule will be its road trip to Champaign. That game is set for Feb. 5.

The Fighting Illini are looking to reload after a big season last year. Illinois reached the Final Four in 2025 for the first time since 2005 and for the sixth time ever. It will be on the list of Final Four contenders again this year — Evan Miya has the Fighting Illini as the nation’s No. 3 team in his preseason rankings (Michigan State is No. 8). David Mirkovic is the big returner for Illinois; he averaged 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last year.

Team Faygo and Michigan State's Jasiah Jervis, left, celebrates with KJ Tolbert after Team Faygo won the Moneyball Pro-Am championship on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two-Game Trip to Los Angeles

Another big part of the schedule will be when Michigan State flies out to L.A. for two games at UCLA (Jan. 9) and at USC (Jan. 12). MSU took care of its business last season on its West Coast Trip to play Washington and Oregon, but the year before that, the Spartans lost both games to the Bruins and Trojans. Those were two of Michigan State’s three conference losses during its 2024-25 Big Ten championship season.

UCLA and USC are a pair of teams with the expectation of making the NCAA Tournament this coming season. The Bruins got in as a 7 seed last year. The Trojans missed the tourney, but the bar is much higher after coach Eric Musselman landed five-star recruits Christian Collins (No. 8 overall on the 247Sports Composite) and Adonis Ratliff (No. 20 overall).

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions during a game against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Overall Take

The bloated size of the Big Ten can create a bit of an unbalanced schedule, since each team only plays three teams twice now. Michigan State probably got the short end of the stick this year. Most of the expected best teams in the conference this coming season will be hosting MSU this year, rather than coming to East Lansing.

Purdue is probably the most interesting “home only” opponent this year. Even then, the Boilermakers are expected to take a step back this year after losing long-time contributors Braden Smith, Trey Kaufmann-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer. That game is set for Jan. 30 in East Lansing.