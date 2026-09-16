Instant Analysis of MSU Basketball's Big Ten Schedule Release
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Nearly all of Michigan State's 2026-27 basketball schedule is out there now.
The Big Ten officially announced the dates of every conference matchup for the coming season through a one-hour TV special on Wednesday evening. Below are the dates of every one of MSU's games (known non-conference games included), and some analysis of the Spartans' overall schedule:
Known MSU 2026-27 Schedule
Note: Home opponents are in bold. Neutral site games are italicized.
November Games
Nov. 2 vs. Quinnipiac
Nov. 5 vs. Toledo
Nov. 10 vs. Duke - Chicago, Ill.
Nov. 17 @ Tennessee
Nov. 21 vs. Detroit Mercy
Nov. 26 vs. Arkansas - Detroit, Mich.
December Games
Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota
Dec. 5 vs. Drake
Dec. 9 @ Maryland
Dec. 12 vs. Merrimack
Dec. 19 vs. Gonzaga - Palm Springs, Calif.
Dec. 22 vs. Oakland
Dec. 29 vs. Penn
January Games
Jan. 2 @ Nebraska
Jan. 5 vs. Washington
Jan. 9 @ UCLA
Jan. 12 @ USC
Jan. 16 vs. Oregon
Jan. 23 @ Ohio State
Jan. 26 vs. Penn State
Jan. 30 vs. Purdue
February Games
Feb. 2 vs. Maryland
Feb. 5 @ Illinois
Feb. 10 vs. Rutgers
Feb. 13 @ Michigan
Feb. 16 @ Iowa
Feb. 20 vs. Nebraska
Feb. 23 @ Indiana
Feb. 26 vs. Michigan
March Games
March 2 @ Northwestern
March 6 vs. Wisconsin
Key Dates, Games on Big Ten Slate
Dates for Michigan Games
The first opponent most people are going to look for on the Michigan State basketball schedule is Michigan, understandably so. MSU was swept by the Wolverines last year and then had to watch UM go on to win its first national title since 1989. Well, Michigan will look a lot different this year when the Spartans go to Ann Arbor on Feb. 13 and when the two teams play in East Lansing on Feb. 26.
Change for UM starts at the top, as head coach Dusty May left Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks job back in June. The Wolverines, who were pretty much forced to promote internally with how late May left and with a great roster it would like to keep together, promoted assistant Mike Boynton Jr. He was once the head coach at Oklahoma State, going 119-109 overall and making just one NCAA Tournament in seven years in Stillwater.
Road Game at Illinois
Beyond the Michigan games, perhaps the biggest game that will be on MSU’s conference schedule will be its road trip to Champaign. That game is set for Feb. 5.
The Fighting Illini are looking to reload after a big season last year. Illinois reached the Final Four in 2025 for the first time since 2005 and for the sixth time ever. It will be on the list of Final Four contenders again this year — Evan Miya has the Fighting Illini as the nation’s No. 3 team in his preseason rankings (Michigan State is No. 8). David Mirkovic is the big returner for Illinois; he averaged 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last year.
Two-Game Trip to Los Angeles
Another big part of the schedule will be when Michigan State flies out to L.A. for two games at UCLA (Jan. 9) and at USC (Jan. 12). MSU took care of its business last season on its West Coast Trip to play Washington and Oregon, but the year before that, the Spartans lost both games to the Bruins and Trojans. Those were two of Michigan State’s three conference losses during its 2024-25 Big Ten championship season.
UCLA and USC are a pair of teams with the expectation of making the NCAA Tournament this coming season. The Bruins got in as a 7 seed last year. The Trojans missed the tourney, but the bar is much higher after coach Eric Musselman landed five-star recruits Christian Collins (No. 8 overall on the 247Sports Composite) and Adonis Ratliff (No. 20 overall).
Overall Take
The bloated size of the Big Ten can create a bit of an unbalanced schedule, since each team only plays three teams twice now. Michigan State probably got the short end of the stick this year. Most of the expected best teams in the conference this coming season will be hosting MSU this year, rather than coming to East Lansing.
Purdue is probably the most interesting “home only” opponent this year. Even then, the Boilermakers are expected to take a step back this year after losing long-time contributors Braden Smith, Trey Kaufmann-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer. That game is set for Jan. 30 in East Lansing.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika