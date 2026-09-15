MSU Hoops Gets Prediction to Land Five-Star PG Following Visit

Michigan State is working towards landing a very, very important 2027 recruit.

The Spartans received a prediction on Tuesday to land the commitment of five-star point guard Antonio Pemberton from Jamie Shaw at On3 . Pemberton is currently ranked 23rd overall in the class of '27 on the 247Sports Composite and fifth among point guards. He just completed his official visit to East Lansing during the program's annual "Grind Week," where numerous program legends and alumni come back to MSU.

More on Pemberton, Main Competition

Five-star 2027 point guard Antonio Pemberton on his official visit to Michigan State with head coach Tom Izzo | Antonio Pemberton via Instagram / Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State hasn't landed a commitment in its 2027 recruiting class just yet. The Spartans probably won't have a very large class this year, given that no scholarship player on this year's roster is in their final season of eligibility under the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rules.

The chances of MSU running back the exact same roster two years in a row are pretty slim, though. What would make the addition of Pemberton so huge is that it would secure the future of Michigan State's backcourt once Jeremy Fears Jr. departs the program. Fears likely has his sights set on going pro and the NBA following this season (he came closer to going than many thought this offseason), and Tom Izzo taking a point guard in this 2027 class would indicate that's the likely result.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU getting predicted to land Pemberton is certainly a great sign, but this recruitment is hardly a done deal. Pemberton has a long list of programs that would also love to land him, including Kansas, Tennessee, Ohio State, Creighton, UCLA, and several other high-major programs. The interest matches the five-star ranking.

If the Spartans do get Pemberton, he'd be one of the highest-ranked recruiting gets of the Izzo era. He's got a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9918. That would place him seventh among all commitments in the 247Sports era, and Pemberton would be the top point guard.

Why Pemberton Could Be a Fit

Five-star 2027 point guard Antonio Pemberton on his official visit to Michigan State | Antonio Pemberton via IG / Michigan State Basketbal

Assuming Fears leaves following the 2026-27 season, Pemberton (if he chooses MSU) would probably share point guard duties alongside Carlos Medlock Jr. If that possibility becomes reality, Michigan State would have two potentially elite-level scorers at the position. Both Pemberton and Medlock are pretty creative on the offensive end and can score at all three levels while making it look easy.

"Pemberton is a tough shot-taker and maker," wrote Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports. "He loves his pull-up game, both from the mid-range and three, has good lift into his release, the type of natural fade that requires very little separation, and yet still soft touch on the rim... He’s also tight with his handle, capable of stringing together multiple moves to shake his defender, and very proficient at changing speeds with hang dribbles."