How Stumbles Across Big Ten Could Have Positive Impact on MSU
In this story:
The schedule looks a lot more manageable this year for Michigan State than it did two weeks ago.
MSU did what it was supposed to do against Toledo and Eastern Michigan: win. It beat the Rockets 30-20 in Week 1, then dominated late against EMU in a 35-7 rout on Saturday. The Spartans were given a 32.7% shot at a bowl game before the season by ESPN's College Football Power Index. Now, those odds have shot up to 59.4%. The two wins help, but that increase is probably not because of Michigan State.
Upsets to Future Opponents
Rutgers
The Spartans handled their early-season business and won the games they were widely expected to win, but not every team in the Big Ten can say that. Oregon, Illinois, and Rutgers are three teams on Michigan State's slate that have all lost games they were expected to win.
Rutgers' loss to UMass is the worst one. The Scarlet Knights are hardly considered a Big Ten powerhouse, but the Minutemen have been considered to be the worst team in the entire FBS for some time. UMass went 0-12 last year. It played Iowa and Missouri in 2025 and got outscored 89-13 in those games. ESPN's SP+ metric considered Michigan Division II schools Ferris State and Grand Valley State to be better at football than UMass before that game.
What made it worse was that the game wasn't even close. After scoring no more than 21 points against any FBS opponent last year, the Minutemen dropped 37 points against Rutgers. The 21 points UMass allowed would also have been tied for the fewest points allowed by the Minutemen in the entire 2025 season, too.
Rutgers is now 0-2 on the season after losing to a Boston College team that is probably pretty bad this past Friday. Michigan State won't play RU until the regular-season finale, but that should certainly be a game where the Spartans are the favorite.
Oregon
MSU will definitely be an underdog when it plays Oregon in the penultimate game of the regular season, but it's very fair to say the Ducks have looked pretty beatable so far this year. They tumbled all the way down 15 spots to 21st in the rankings after they lost on the road to Oklahoma State on Saturday. The upset feels even more significant because the Cowboys opened up their season with a loss to Tulsa.
If Oklahoma State, another team with a first-year coach, can beat Oregon, why can't Michigan State? Oregon also didn't entirely look like a national title contender the week before against Boise State. The Ducks were down 17-7 late in the first half and were tied at 24 with eight minutes to go in the game.
Illinois
Illinois' 31-27 loss to Duke on Saturday doesn't fall into the same category as Rutgers' loss to UMass or Oregon's loss to Oklahoma State, but it is a bit of an upset. Duke is the reigning ACC champion, but it's a much different team this year. Starting quarterback Darian Mensah and 1,000-yard receiver Cooper Bartake both left for Miami (FL) in the portal.
Illinois' season-opening performance against UAB was also a little shaky. It was set to go to the halftime locker room there with just a one-point lead before completing a Hail Mary. Michigan State faces Illinois on Oct. 10 during its homecoming game.
Near-Misses or Underwhelming Performances
Michigan
Now, Michigan largely erased Week 1's events with its statement win over Oklahoma on Saturday, returning to No. 19 in the rankings on Sunday. Controversy about the Western Michigan game aside, the Wolverines lined up against a MAC team (even if it's a good one) and won by one point. That alone shows some vulnerability.
Through all the noise, two things stand out: Michigan's defense is very, very good, but its offense is definitely underperforming. The seven-point difference against Oklahoma is largely because an interception set UM's offense up at the Sooners' six-yard line during the fourth quarter.
Washington
Washington is another team that has started the season below expectations. The Huskies are 2-0, but they haven't won either game by the margins expected. UW beat Washington State 24-10 in its season opener and then beat Utah State 16-14 on Saturday.
Both of those opponents are part of the rebuilt Pac-12. ESPN's FPI ranks Washington State the second-worst team in the eight-team conference and Utah State the third-worst. USU also began its season with a 12-point loss to FCS foe Idaho State.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika