Analyzing Each Game on MSU Hoops' Nearly Done Non-Conference Schedule

Michigan State basketball's non-conference slate is nearly complete.

The Spartans haven't formally announced their non-conference schedule, but all but one spot out of 12 has a known opponent and a corresponding date. Here are the quick facts on the 11 games that have been filled in.

(H) Quinnipiac on Nov. 2

Quinnipiac Bobcats head coach Tom Pecora watches during first half action as Quinnipiac takes on Florida during a NCAA mens basketball game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, December 30, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU's 2026-27 season will officially begin with a home game against Quinnipiac on Monday, Nov. 2. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Spartans and the Bobcats, who went 19-13 overall last season, 12-8 during MAAC play, and finished ranked No. 217 on KenPom.

Quinnipiac played two high-major opponents early last season: St. John's and UCF. The Johnnies handled the Bobcats just fine, 108-74, but QU led by as much as 10 at UCF in the second half before ultimately losing 102-91.

(H) Toledo on Nov. 5

Michigan State's Carson Cooper looks to make a move in the post during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One repeat opponent on the schedule is Toledo, which announced it would travel to East Lansing again on Nov. 5. Michigan State hosted the Rockets last year on Dec. 16 and dominated wire-to-wire, 92-69.

Toledo finished last year 19-15 overall and ranked 130th on KenPom. It came within a game of the NCAA Tournament, but lost in the MAC Tournament Championship game to Akron after leading by 12 at halftime.

(N) Duke on Nov. 10

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to Duke head coach Jon Scheyer before tipoff at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU is also set to take on Duke once again. The Spartans hosted the Blue Devils last year for a fantastic game, but Duke eventually came out on top, 66-60. The two teams would've run into one another again had Michigan State gotten past UConn during the Sweet 16.

This game will be held at the United Center in Chicago during the annual Champions Classic. The Spartans faced Kentucky at the event last year and are slated to face Kansas in 2027.

(A) Tennessee on Nov. 17

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes before the Maui Relief Charity Game on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only true road game on the non-conference schedule right now is a big road trip to face Tennessee . Head coach Rick Barnes brought in a ton of scoring and highly regarded players from the portal this offseason, and the Volunteers will probably be in the top 15, maybe the top 10, to start the season.

This is the first end of a home-and-home contract between the two schools, so Tennessee will likely be coming to the Breslin Center at some point during the 2027-28 campaign.

(H) Detroit Mercy on Nov. 21

Detroit Mercy Titans head coach Mark Montgomery walks up the sidelines Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Corteva Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The Wright State Raiders defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans, 66-63 to win the Horizon League Championship. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit Mercy is another team on the Spartans' non-conference slate for a consecutive year. The Titans are led by former MSU assistant Mark Montgomery, and Michigan State overwhelmed them early in last year's meeting, winning 84-56.

This year's game will actually be played on the exact same day as last year's (Nov. 21). That's a Saturday, but the Spartans' football game against Oregon that week was moved to Friday, making it possible for Michigan State to schedule in that spot.

(N) Arkansas on Nov. 26

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, and Arkansas' head coach John Calipari meet before the game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo is also starting to make it a bit of a tradition to play on Thanksgiving. MSU has played on the holiday in four of the last five years, and it'll be five of six after this season.

What's interesting about Arkansas as an opponent is that Michigan State was supposed to go to Fayetteville this season after hosting the Razorbacks last year, and Arkansas is agreeing to essentially play another road game in Detroit. The exposure is too good to pass up, though -- the Spartans' win over North Carolina last year averaged 6.5 million viewers last year on FOX after following up the Detroit Lions' game.

(H) Drake on Dec. 5

Drake head coach Eric Henderson talks with Drake’s Isaiah Carr (24) before Carr enters the game on Dec. 2, 2025, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One pretty interesting mid-major Izzo is putting on the schedule is Drake, which announced its non-conference schedule and game at MSU on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have been a strong mid-major program in recent years and have had a great eye for up-and-coming coaching talent. Three current Big Ten coaches had stops at Drake -- Ben McCollum at Iowa, Tucker DeVries at Indiana, and Niko Medved at Minnesota.

Last year was a bit of a down year for the Bulldogs, though. Drake finished 14-20 overall and 6-14 during Missouri Valley Conference play in the first year under head coach Eric Henderson.

(H) Merrimack on Dec. 12

Merrimack Warriors head coach Joe Gallo shouts to his defense in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Merrimack Warriors and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Merrimack is another interesting major that falls nicely into that "tough, but not too tough" category Izzo likes. The Warriors were the top team in the MAAC last year, going 17-3 during conference play and winning their league by three games. Merrimack lost in its conference tournament title game to Siena, which later gave Duke a serious upset scare during the NCAA Tournament as a 16-seed.

(N) Gonzaga on Dec. 19

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another premier non-conference game is against Gonzaga. This will be the first time the two programs have met since the aircraft carrier game in November 2022. It will also match up the two teams with the longest active NCAA-recognized March Madness streaks (Kansas has the longest on-court streak, but its 2018 appearance was vacated).

(H) Oakland on Dec. 22

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe before the game on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. \"They get their players going, the level of intensity just ratchets up and there's nothing you can do about it as a visiting player or team,\" Said Kampe of the Izzone impact. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The annual Michigan State-Oakland game will happen again this season. Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe, who are great friends, have faced each other every year since the 2012-13 season and 23 times since 1998-99. Kampe hasn't gotten the better of Izzo yet.

(H) Penn on Dec. 29

Penn Quakers head coach Fran McCaffery looks down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once Michigan State comes back from its Christmas break, the Spartans will go up against a familiar face at Penn . The Quakers' coach is now Fran McCaffery, who led Iowa for 15 seasons. Penn made the NCAA Tournament last year in McCaffery's first season, falling to Illinois in the first round as a 14-seed.