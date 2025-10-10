MSU Must Find Consistency, Before it's Too Late
The Michigan State Spartans are at a unique point as a football program.
The team is coming off a second consecutive loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, dropping its record to 3-2 for the second straight year.
Some Spartan fans have grown impatient with not seeing a winner for the last few years, and they are upset that Jonathan Smith has not delivered the steadiness, discipline, and consistency that was promised when he took the job two years ago.
It is fair to be frustrated, but save for what Curt Cignetti is doing at Indiana, rebuilds take time in college football.
That said, Smith must make headway with that rebuild – and fast.
MSU football under Jonathan Smith
While the fanbase and university should be patient with Smith, he took the program over at a tense time in its history. Previous head coach Mel Tucker was just fired for sexual harassment allegations, and a university mired in controversy had dug itself a little deeper.
It’s tough for any coach to pull a program out of that hole, but Smith couldn’t have taken over at a worse time. He deserves credit for how quickly he has retooled the roster and for who he has brought in through the high school ranks.
But it’s all about on-field results and no excuses. And the Spartans have not delivered in Smith’s 17 games.
Smith is 8-9 as MSU’s head coach, and when one side of the ball has performed well, the other hasn’t.
MSU’s defense held its head above water for much of last season, but the offense failed to move the football on the ground or through the air. This season, the offense is moving the ball, but the defense cannot stop a nosebleed.
Smith must figure something out, as the team has shown no signs that it can finish a game against an opponent of similar stature. Fans have assumed Smith cannot cut it at the Big Ten level.
That is false, but he hasn’t proven otherwise yet. UCLA is worse than MSU, and fans want to see the Spartans take care of business against a 1-4 team led by an interim head coach.
Smith should have time to turn things around, but that time is already starting to run thin as things don’t appear to be improving. A win on Saturday would be a step in the right direction, but Smith must show signs of being capable of building a winner – sooner than later.
