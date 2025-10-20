Spartan Nation

Jonathan Smith Embraces Meaning Behind Michigan Rivalry

See all of what Michigan State's head coach had to say about his upcoming bout with the Wolverines.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks to the media on Oct. 20, 2025 about the Spartans' upcoming rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks to the media on Oct. 20, 2025 about the Spartans' upcoming rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The biggest week of the Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State is here, as the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines are set to come into town this coming Saturday.

MSU's season has certainly not gone its way, as the Spartans are on an active four-game losing streak that has sent them to 3-4. There's no better way to shift the course of a season than by beating your arch rival and regaining possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Jonathan Smith, Sherrone Moor
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, left, shakes hands with head coach Sherrone Moore after 24-17 loss at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday afternoon, Smith talked about what this game means now to him and his program, what he learned from his experience in Ann Arbor last year, and what makes this game different from others on the schedule.

In addition, a partial transcript has been provided, starting at the beginning of the press conference, where Smith tends to recap his thoughts again on the previous game after getting a chance to watch the film. MSU is coming off a 38-13 loss to now-No. 2 Indiana.

Transcript

Curt Cignett
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shake hands after the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

SMITH: OK, recapping some of the film from Saturday. Offensively, there was some things that we had a chance to move the ball. We did a good job of that on a lot of drives, but obviously came down to still executing. Finishing with 13 points isn't gonna be enough. We've gotta be able to finish on that end. 

Defensively, starting point, there's not a lot there that you're loving. Good offense (for IU), no question, but we've got to make it harder on them. Some of that, you think about third downs.

Chrishon McCra
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State Spartans linebacker Isaac Smith (13) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

We had a couple (chances), especially early third and longer to get off the field, didn't do it. And so we got a lot to work on there defensively for that one.

Special teams, really, there wasn't a lot there, tape-wise, the amount of snaps, the amount of times teams were punting. I was pleased with Martin (Connington) coming in and finishing with a kick that, as we go through the season, kicks are gonna be more and more important, and so that one stood out. 

But we all know what this week is. Huge rivalry week, which is great. And again, one of the best things about college football, this game being the most meaningful game on our schedule.

We did flip the switch pretty quickly yesterday as a team. Digested some of the things from the film, and then moved forward. 

Aidan Chiles
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Cameron Brandt (91) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This game means a ton to our players, but also former players, the program, you think about alumni, all of it. It's a very important, meaningful game, and so that creates a huge opportunity for us, especially kind of where we're at with things.

This season hasn't gone our way, all those things. I think it comes at a good time to galvanize this group and have a great week of work, getting ready for Saturday night.

Paul Bunyan Troph
Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) lifts the Paul Bunyan Trophy after 24-17 win over Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

