Jonathan Smith Embraces Meaning Behind Michigan Rivalry
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The biggest week of the Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State is here, as the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines are set to come into town this coming Saturday.
MSU's season has certainly not gone its way, as the Spartans are on an active four-game losing streak that has sent them to 3-4. There's no better way to shift the course of a season than by beating your arch rival and regaining possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
On Monday afternoon, Smith talked about what this game means now to him and his program, what he learned from his experience in Ann Arbor last year, and what makes this game different from others on the schedule.
You can watch video of Smith's press conference below.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
In addition, a partial transcript has been provided, starting at the beginning of the press conference, where Smith tends to recap his thoughts again on the previous game after getting a chance to watch the film. MSU is coming off a 38-13 loss to now-No. 2 Indiana.
Transcript
SMITH: OK, recapping some of the film from Saturday. Offensively, there was some things that we had a chance to move the ball. We did a good job of that on a lot of drives, but obviously came down to still executing. Finishing with 13 points isn't gonna be enough. We've gotta be able to finish on that end.
Defensively, starting point, there's not a lot there that you're loving. Good offense (for IU), no question, but we've got to make it harder on them. Some of that, you think about third downs.
We had a couple (chances), especially early third and longer to get off the field, didn't do it. And so we got a lot to work on there defensively for that one.
Special teams, really, there wasn't a lot there, tape-wise, the amount of snaps, the amount of times teams were punting. I was pleased with Martin (Connington) coming in and finishing with a kick that, as we go through the season, kicks are gonna be more and more important, and so that one stood out.
But we all know what this week is. Huge rivalry week, which is great. And again, one of the best things about college football, this game being the most meaningful game on our schedule.
We did flip the switch pretty quickly yesterday as a team. Digested some of the things from the film, and then moved forward.
This game means a ton to our players, but also former players, the program, you think about alumni, all of it. It's a very important, meaningful game, and so that creates a huge opportunity for us, especially kind of where we're at with things.
This season hasn't gone our way, all those things. I think it comes at a good time to galvanize this group and have a great week of work, getting ready for Saturday night.
