Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Michigan's Bryce Underwood
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to get their season back on track against rival Michigan this weekend.
MSU got blown out by Indiana on the road this past Saturday for its fourth straight loss, and Jonathan Smith’s seat is heating up. A win against the Wolverines would right the ship and potentially save his job.
Michigan has played good football this season, despite what Spartan fans want to admit. The Wolverines are 5-2 and ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, looking to surpass last season’s eight-win mark.
The Wolverines are led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, who might be college football's most heralded freshman quarterback. Michigan paid a hefty price to bring him to Ann Arbor, and he has delivered so far.
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood vs. Michigan State
What kind of game will Underwood have against the Spartans, who have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season?
Underwood has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,440 yards, seven touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He has also rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wolverines are 11th in scoring offense and 13th in passing offense. Michigan’s offensive identity is running the football and controlling the line of scrimmage, so the Wolverines have not always had to rely on Underwood to win them games with his arm.
However, if the team needs Underwood to make a throw, he will make it. He has excellent arm talent and can move the pocket with his legs, making him tough to bring down for edge rushers.
Underwood did a solid job against Washington’s tough defense this past Saturday, completing 21-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdown throws came in the fourth quarter when the Wolverines pulled away from the Huskies.
MSU has arguably been the worst defense in the conference, giving up 35+ points for the fourth straight week.
The Wolverines are not the most prolific offense through the air, but if the Spartans’ pass-rush is not getting home and the secondary continues to struggle, Underwood could have a big day and keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor.
