Keys to Success for MSU's Aidan Chiles vs. Nebraska
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has been an engine for the Spartans during the 2025 season.
The Spartans have improved tremendously on the offensive side of the ball, largely because of Chiles’ improvements in reading the defense, not turning the ball over, and creating explosive plays.
MSU has one of its biggest tests of the season on Saturday, as the team travels to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who feature one of the conference’s best defenses.
The Spartans need Chiles to keep his impressive play going against the best defense they have seen thus far.
But how can he make that happen? Let’s break down the keys to success for Chiles as he looks to help the Spartans improve to 4-1.
Decisive running
MSU has been successful when Chiles uses his legs.
Chiles is MSU’s second-leading rusher (154 yards) behind running back Makhi Frazier (267), tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with two. He is a big runner with long strides and is tough to bring down in the open field.
Nebraska’s defense has been good this season, but has struggled to stop the run, allowing the second-most rushing yards per game in the conference in 2025 (173.5). If Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren can scheme up runs for Chiles, he should be able to make the Huskers pay.
Spreading the ball around
It’s time for MSU to feature all its impressive pass-catchers in one game.
The Spartans upgraded at receiver this offseason, bringing in talented playmakers Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray through the transfer portal. Those two should be heavily involved alongside superstar Nick Marsh, who should be off the pitch count he was on last week.
Keeping the Huskers’ defenders on their toes by spreading the ball around should lead to sustained drives from Chiles and the Spartan receivers. Nebraska has not let many teams score often, but it has not seen the likes of MSU’s offense.
Getting the ball out
The longer Chiles holds onto the ball, the higher the chance of a turnover.
Chiles has been more decisive as a passer this season, not second-guessing or pump-faking his throws. He knows where he wants to go with the football, and he has driven it to open receivers.
Nebraska has one of the best pass defenses in college football, so Chiles must continue to make firm decisions. Maintaining the level of risk-taking that he has this season will be key against the Huskers’ defense.
