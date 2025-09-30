Don’t Overlook MSU Football — They’re Back on the Map
In the 2021 season, Michigan State University embarked on a fantastic run, marked by impressive wins and hard-fought battles. The wins that come to mind are the Michigan game, which is the last time MSU beat Michigan in football. This season saw a ranked MSU, and it looked like the team was returning to its powerhouse form from the Dantonio era.
There was a problem, however, when Mel Tucker became embroiled in controversies and stepped down as head coach. The person to fill his spot is second-year coach Jonathan Smith from the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State also had a good year, which allowed Smith to ride the momentum into a larger market school, the Spartans.
When Jonathan Smith came to MSU, the school wasn't just optimistic about having a chance to rebuild and get out of their football slump with Smith, but he also made immediate upgrades to the team, as many of his players followed him. The MSU starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, and Oregon State's receiving touchdown record holder, Jack Velling, are two notable names who transferred from Oregon State with Coach Smith.
The Leadership of Smith
In Smith's second year, MSU has shown significant improvement from last year, as evidenced by its record so far. Their first game of the season, against Western Michigan, in which they allowed zero offensive touchdowns, had fans buzzing about their defense.
Sadly, MSU's known defensive problems reared their heads again against Boston College, as they allowed over 350 passing yards. Despite this, MSU still won in Overtime, electrically. This is the game that really got MSU on the map of NCAA football. Last season, MSU lost to BC in a close match. This season, MSU pulled out a victory, showcasing its significant improvement.
Big games from Nick Marsh show why he is one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, and Aidan Chiles continues to show improvement, now with more consistency every time he plays. If MSU wants to keep winning and showing they are a bowl-capable team, they will need Chiles to play as good as he has all season.
