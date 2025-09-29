MSU's Aidan Chiles to Face Biggest Test Yet
Michigan State is going to need starting quarterback Aidan Chiles to have a big game next Saturday. The Spartans will be facing off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in what will be a critical game for MSU's season as a whole.
But it'll be a real challenge, as it will require Michigan State to go into a sold-out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Spartans are 1-6 all-time when they go on the road to face Nebraska. Their only win came in 2013, and MSU has lost two in a row there since.
For Chiles, it would perhaps be his biggest victory as a Spartan if he and MSU were able to pull it off, but the Cornhuskers are more than capable of causing trouble.
Nebraska's Stellar Numbers
For Nebraska, one of its biggest strengths, if not the biggest, is the team's ability to defend the pass. The Cornhuskers have only allowed 75.8 yards per game through the air so far this year, which is the best mark in the FBS and 37.7 yards fewer than second place (Alabama). That number is also nearly 50 yards fewer than the second-best pass defense in the Big Ten (Oregon).
These numbers aren't due to a poor schedule, either. In their season opener against Cincinnati, the Cornhuskers limited Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby to just 69 yards on 25 attempts, also picking off one in the process. In Cincinnati's three games since, Sorsby has thrown for at least 250 yards in each of them.
In their most recent game versus Michigan, Nebraska held UM freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to only 105 yards on 22 attempts. That's the best anybody has done against the Cornhuskers through the air in four total games.
Chiles' Play This Year
Something that can give Michigan State fans hope is just how well Chiles has played this year. He might be the best quarterback Nebraska has seen this year; though, going off the numbers, Sorsby for Cincinnati certainly would have a case.
So far, Chiles has seen his completion rate increase by nine percentage points and his yards per attempt go up by an entire yard. He's also done a much better job at taking care of the ball; he spent a large portion of last season with more picks than passing touchdowns, but has nine such scores and just one interception through four games this year.
It helps that he has some more good players to throw to. There are sophomores Nick Marsh, Middle Tennessee State transfer Omari Kelly, and Kent State transfer Chrishon McCray in the wide receiver room. With the tight ends, MSU can go to either Jack Velling or Michael Masunas and probably feel good.
Defensive Standouts for Nebraska
For Nebraska, its top cornerback thus far has been Ceyair Wright. He leads the team with three pass deflections and has only allowed four receptions on 12 targets for 23 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Cornhuskers' other starting corner is Andrew Marshall, who transferred to Lincoln from Idaho, where he was First Team All-Big Sky last season. PFF says he's allowed 56 yards this year on seven catches and 16 targets.
One of Nebraska's starting safeties is DeShon Singleton, who has played the most snaps on the defense and started all 13 of the Cornhuskers' games last season. He's currently tied for first on the team with 17 total tackles.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Nebraska's pass defense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.