Key Players MSU Basketball Needs Against Kentucky
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Champions Classic showdown.
MSU beat the Wildcats the last time the two teams met in an overtime thriller. Tom Izzo and company hope they can repeat that kind of performance and pick up a key regular-season victory that will be important come March.
To beat this tough Kentucky team, Izzo needs contributions from his stars and captains, but he also needs them from his bench. The Spartans are not as deep as they were last season, so everyone must play their role.
Outside of the obvious names, which players does Izzo need to step up so the team can beat the Wildcats? Let’s break down three X-factors for Tuesday’s game.
Carson Cooper
Cooper is one of the team’s captains, but he needs to have the game of his life.
Three years ago, center Mady Sissoko shut down Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, one of the best players in college basketball that year. The Wildcats do not have a Tshiebwe-type player this season, but their bigs have still been very good.
MSU needs more from Cooper as an offensive player, especially at the free-throw line. If Cooper slows down Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison and converts on the other end, the Spartans will be in a great position to win the game.
Kur Teng
We highlighted Teng and his importance in this game earlier this week, but it’s worth mentioning again.
Teng was one of Izzo’s highest-priority recruits in the 2024 class, and after a year on the bench learning how to be a Spartan, this coaching staff is relying on him to take a step forward. His shooting acumen is needed on a team that has struggled from beyond the arc.
Teng will either start or play heavy minutes as a reserve, but the team needs him to actualize his potential on Tuesday night. If he does, it could be the start of some real confidence for the sophomore.
Divine Ugochukwu
Ugochukwu has not broken through for the Spartans this season, but a game against a tough Kentucky team could be the perfect opportunity.
Ugochukwu only has a few buckets for MSU in his first few games, and while he has not been relied upon to be a scorer, some others are not scoring the ball as well as they should be. This could be a chance for Ugochukwu to take the ball to the basket more often.
As long as he is playing well on the defensive end of the floor, Ugochukwu will continue to earn minutes. A big offensive game could help the Spartans pick up a big victory as well.
