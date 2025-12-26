Kirk Ferentz Speaks Out About MSU Poaching LeVar Woods

Michigan State has been holding nothing back in their endeavor to hire new coaches for almost every single position, whether offensive, head coach, or special teams.

They have been able to pull off hiring Pat Fitzgerald, someone who is already bringing back Spartan identity to what it once was with Mark Dantonio , as well as pulling Nick Sheridan away from Alabama.

MSU has only continued their rounds throughout the country, making another stop in Iowa to poach longtime co-worker to head coach Kirk Ferentz: LeVar Woods.

Woods left his position with the Hawkeyes to become MSU's Special Teams coordinator; however, he had formed long-time relationships with his fellow staff at Iowa.

The aforementioned Ferentz was one of the first to speak out about losing his fellow coach when asked about it in a press conference.

What Ferentz said about Woods will be down below, and a quick synopsis of his words will be provided further down.

What Kirk Ferentz Said About LeVar Woods Leaving Iowa For MSU

To hear what Ferentz said directly about Woods begin watching the conference 14 minutes and 11 seconds into the video.

A Quick Synopsis

When announcing that Woods was leaving Iowa for Michigan State, Ferentz expressed nothing but love for his former player and longtime co-worker.

He retold a few of his favorite memories about Woods, both from when he was a player and from when he was part of the team's staff.

Whether it had been saving a season with a huge field goal block, or coming into a place of leadership with the Hawkeyes there was nothing but fond memories between the two.

Ferentz spoke on how appreciative he was with how Woods performed under his role with the Special Teams and his overall success over the years.

MSU was able to see how well Woods had coached his squad, possibly being the biggest reason as to why the Spartans pursued him, but Ferentz never spoke on the idea.

One thing that he did repeat time and time again was Woods' loyalty, proven not only by his longstanding time with the Hawkeyes but also the fact that he will be coaching through their bowl game.

Ferentz and the rest of the staff at Iowa would be sure to miss him as said by Ferentz himself, but they would also be excited for his new opportunity.

The Spartans pulled off a great hire by getting Woods from Iowa, and Ferentz showed nothing but support for his fellow coach and it seems that there will be nothing but success in MSU's special teams for years to come.

