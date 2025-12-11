The Last Time MSU Lost To Penn State

Michigan State is preparing to face off against Penn State on Saturday in hopes of bouncing back from its loss against Duke the week prior.

The two teams have a deep rivalry that has become a yearly war every year, and MSU has generally come out on top every time the schools meet.

Dec 7, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard/forward Myles Dread (2) defends as Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) drives the ball to the basket during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Michigan State defeated Penn State 67-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

However, they have still lost seven times out of the 41 total games played thus far in the rivalry, and their most recent loss has occurred within the past five years.

So how did that game go, and what does it mean for the Spartans going into their next game, if anything?

How MSU Lost To Penn State In 2022

In 2022, the Spartans faced off against the Nittany Lions twice, and although they won the first match by nearly double digits, they lost the second in devastatingly close fashion, 62-58.

The two teams were dead even through the first half, having exactly 24 points each, but MSU was unable to come out on the better end in the second half, in part due to many small problems that added up.

The game was plagued by less-than-desirable shooting, in which MSU made only a third of their three-point attempts, as well as sinking around 40% of their total attempts across the game.

They also failed to win the turnover battle, finishing the game with 10 turnovers compared to Penn State's eight. It may have been a small difference, but with how close the game ended up being, it might have cost them the match.

Furthermore, they fouled one more time than the Nittany Lions, as well as had three fewer rebounds. Very small issues in normal matches, but when in a game that close, it meant everything.

The Prevalence For MSU's Next Game Against Penn State

While it could be listed as coincidental, the Spartans lost in a very similar way to Duke as they did with Penn State, consistent not among players but among the coaching staff that has been consistent through the years.

There could be a lack of focus on shooting, or an issue with starters when someone else needs to be given a chance over a current starter, but something needs to be adjusted.

The Spartans are projected to win against the Nittany Lions, especially with stars like Cam Ward coming back to full strength , but they were back in 2022 as well, and if MSU isn't careful they might extend their losing streak to two games.

