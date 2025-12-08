Why MSU Freshman Jordan Scott Deserves Shot at Starting

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State has a problem at the two-guard spot.

Head coach Tom Izzo has flipped between Trey Fort and Kur Teng to start alongside point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. , but neither has separated from the other, and it hasn't been because they have played up to standards to this point. Divine Ugochukwu also plays that spot when he's on the court with Fears.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo urges the team to keep rolling against Duke during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The solution for Izzo and the Spartans may lie in a player who hasn't really played the two much: freshman Jordan Scott .

"There'll be some juggling," Izzo said after MSU's 66-60 loss to Duke on Saturday. "We'll have a quarterback controversy, because what you do is you give people an opportunity and a chance, and yet sooner or later, you've got to step up. I thought Jordan stepped up because he plays so hard."

Where Things Stand Following Duke

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, center, battles Duke's Patrick Ngongba, right, for a rebound during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neither Fort nor Teng had a great individual performance against the Blue Devils. They combined for only two points on 1-for-7 shooting (0-for-4 threes) in 19 total minutes.

Scott showed some separation from the two of them. The box score shows a solid performance --- six points, five rebounds, two blocks, one steal --- but the impact he had felt larger than what the piece of paper says.

His six points came on back-to-back threes early in the second half that flipped a one-point Duke lead into a five-point MSU advantage, one of the loudest moments of the game for the crowd, and it marked the Spartans' biggest lead of the game.

"He was shooting the worst of all of them [before Saturday]," Izzo said. "But he just plays so hard, he gets things done."

Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

His impact was apparent to those on the other sideline, as well.

"Obviously, Scott came in and gave them a big lift," Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks to the media following a 66-60 victory over the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Before the game against the Blue Devils, Scott was just 2-for-17 (11.8%) from three, but he had been shooting with confidence, and the form and arc of his shots didn't seem to reflect the numbers he was putting up.

Scott's effort always stands out, too. He's willing to fight for rebounds and do some of the dirty work that Izzo loves to see from his players, especially younger ones. His defense to this point has been the main reason he's gotten playing time, and it feels like there is only a matter of time before the offense starts to come around.

The Decision Ahead for Izzo

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, right, talks to Trey Fort during the second half in the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sometimes, Izzo can be a little hesitant to start a true freshman. Jase Richardson didn't make his first start until MSU's 23rd game of the season last year, and that was partially because Fears missed that game against Oregon due to illness. Richardson scored 29 points and never left the starting five after that.

Scott probably isn't scoring so many points if he were to get a starting nod, but competitors at this level oftentimes are just looking for a big opportunity like that. The schedule is lightening up for the Spartans now --- MSU's next five opponents are unranked --- so it very well might be in Izzo's and Michigan State's best interest to experiment with Scott at the two and see how it goes.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott celebrates after a 3-pointer against Duke during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images