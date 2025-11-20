Lifelong MSU Fan in 2027 Class Receives Offer
While his recruitment has yet to fully get going, Michigan State has extended an offer to Jack Carlson. The Brighton, MI, native has always been a fan of the Spartans and detailed just how much this offer meant after his second visit of the year.
The Spartans may have fallen to Penn State, but that didn't take away from Carlson's experience. The 6'7'' 240-pound offensive tackle is a key name to watch in the Class of 2027, as MSU has long kept its eyes on the Brighton High Schooler.
Carlson is no stranger to Spartan Stadium, having visited with the team five times in the past two years. He received an offer after his second visit this season, the first of which was one month ago, as the team fell to UCLA, 38-13.
Jack Carlson Discusses His MSU Offer
After receiving an offer from the Spartans, Carlson was a busy man speaking with numerous outlets. One of his most important quotes came with Ryan O'Bleness as he said he was "out of this world."
- "I’m very grateful for every offer I’ve earned. But growing up an MSU fan, and (receiving) an offer in my home state, it just means more," Carlson continued. MSU is far from the only school that prioritizes in-state recruits, but this situation shed a whole new light on just how much it means to these players.
Carlson received his offer from offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, who's been watching him for well over a year. Michalczik knew how special Carlton already was, and just how special he could be by the time he graduates in 2027.
The Competition For Carlson
According to 247Sports, Carlson currently holds nine offers. MSU's offer on November 15 was the first he received in a few months, though the Spartans were far from the first team that offered. That honor belongs to Iowa State as the Cyclones extended an offer back on June 4.
Other teams that have offered include: Northwestern, Western Michigan, Toledo, Liberty, Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati, and Miami (OH). While the sample size is quite small so far, it's worth noting that Western Michigan would be MSU's toughest in-state competition, at the moment.
As Carlson continues to get better, more and more offers will come. Michigan State knows it's slightly ahead of the curve, and his being a lifelong fan certainly doesn't hurt the Spartans' chances of landing him in the Class of 2027.
