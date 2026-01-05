MSU Football Gets Big Portal Commitment from Iowa State Corner

Michigan State just got a big pickup.

The Spartans have landed Iowa State cornerback transfer Tre Bell. He visited MSU on Saturday and has one year of eligibility. Bell also played for new Michigan State cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat while he was a member of the Cyclones. He announced his decision on social media on Monday.

Bell will likely be an instant contributor for the Spartans. He started the final eight games of Iowa State's 2025 season as an outside corner, and it certainly appears he will be a starter in East Lansing as he follows his position coach.

This is the seventh transfer portal pickup for Michigan State this offseason, and the third person who will be a part of the secondary. The Spartans have also picked up Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell on Sunday and Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard earlier Monday.

More on Bell, Fit at MSU

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates after the Cyclones defense recovers a fumble by the TCU Horned Frogs offense during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michigan State will end up being Bell's third stop in his college career. He began at FCS Lindenwood before making the jump to the Big 12 and Iowa State last season. Bell ended up intercepting two passes in 2025, one against Arkansas State, the other against TCU, while also making 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, and also forcing one fumble.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bell was targeted 50 times across 368 coverage snaps this past season. The site also says that he allowed 344 yards and two touchdowns, along with getting those two picks.

On3 currently ranks Bell as the No. 351 overall prospect in the transfer portal this year. He is ranked 36th among cornerbacks as well.

Again, MSU's secondary is going to look a lot different next year. The Spartans had three main players play outside corner for them last year, and all three will not be on the team next year. Malcolm Bell (no relation) and Joshua Eaton are both out of eligibility, and Aydan West is looking elsewhere in the transfer portal. Chances are, the other corner who will start alongside Bell will come in via the portal as well.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming Transfers (7) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (42) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining)

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Tre Bell (7) takes down Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Cam Pickett (7) after making a catch during the third quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

